Over the weekend the number of reported cases rose dramatically. Adding 38 on Sunday, another 86 on Monday with two more deaths. Statewide total approaching 500, an nearly 200 case increase in 3 days. My county rose to 61 cases.
Six days later, still no shelter in place or stay at home order, even though the city school system has said, no matter what the governor does, theyre going to only have online learning the remainder of the school year. The countywide bus system, after one reduction in service 10 days ago, is reducing it further.
The governor has ordered the closure of additional categories of business and venue to try to force voluntary compliance with social distancing, isnt working well. Every time I take Edele for a walk we se small groups walking or standing together without observing social distancing. The governor did decide that gatherings of ten or more will be subject to a misdemeanor charge $650 and or jail time. But still avoiding the psychological pressure a stay at home order would have.
The numbers have reached just under 1,000 cases (it will exceed 1,000 on Tuesday, nearly 100 deaths statewide, my county now has over 100 cases and about 10 deaths countywide. In six days.
I have a couple of items of groceries that werent included Sunday that Ill get walking to the smaller location
Believe it or not canned black beans are in short supply, as are wipes, paper towels and toilet paper. Ive found other items on Amazon. But what good is it to order cloth masks, theres nothing downtown, and via Amazon will be two months?
And the numbers, in six days (through Monday)
And one last note a long time friend (35 years) who lives across the Hudson River from Manhattan NYC posted on FB today about a meal he and his husband were cooking for lunch, and mentioned they were in quarantine because his husband had a fever and was sent home to self quarantine. No other symptoms and noCOVID19 diagnosis or test as far as I could tell.
Another friend who it turns out is in Las Vegas again, seems to be camping in a local forest, but no mention of any symptoms. Hes just a loner with a canine who would do long haul driving with his truck. He wont accept help, so you just let them be.
I have no idea about any relatives, and things are such after decades that I dont care, because they have proven its not worth the effort. Thats the history and they dont change and its no benefit to me under circumstances. Theyve proven that, too. So I wont be mentioning them again.