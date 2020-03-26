Here's Shanghai, China.With regard to my personal feeling, I think the most diffcult period in China was from the late January to the early February. I didn't dare to dine outside (while only few restaurants were open by then). I sprayed medical alcohol onto takeaway food for killing potential viruses. I kept washing hands often and wearing masks all the time.I returned to work on Feb 10th, which was quite early in that the situation in Shanghai was not optimistic yet by then. But it is April now and it has already recovered by now; most people have returned to work in a normal state. There are a few new infected cases every day, but almost all of them are from abroad and those patients are medically taken care of.The government in Shanghai has never forced people to stay home, even in the most serious time. During that time citizens were aware of the danger of this kind of virus and they avoided going outside in order to protect themselves. Neighborhood communities kept pursuading people not to travel.The government has done something as follows for anti-virus.1) Pharmacies don't offer medicines curing fever unless the customer registers his personal information. This is for avoiding missing potential coronavirus cases.2) Each citizen has to apply for a healthcare QR code. A green code means he's safe and he may go anywhere he wants. A red code means he's in danger and he can't go into the mart and many other places. A yellow code means he's in isolation period. The code is determined by judging his records of going in and out of Shanghai and medical seeking experiences. Each city has its own healthcare QR code; if one has to go to another city, he has to apply for the code of his arrival city. But I have to say this policy was implemented quite late; the situation had been gradually optimistic by the time it went into implementation.3) Scenery spots and cinemas are closed, even now.4) People from other cities coming to Shanghai had to be self-isolated for 7 days (and 14 days in the most serious period). I feel it was not strictly implemented. I returned to Shanghai in the early February and registered in the neighborhood community. By then the healthcare QR code was not implemented and sometimes I still went outside. You may think I was under a quasi-self-isolationThis policy is not implemented now, except for people coming from abroad.It is very safe in Shanghai now, but people keep taking the initiative to wear masks to protect themselves and other people.I have no idea why the case of coronavirus could be so serious outside China. I don't get why people in some countries don't wear masks and the governments do little for anti-virus.