« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.  (Read 2495 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51147
  • TAR Detective
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #50 on: March 26, 2020, 10:02:16 PM »
What does this mean? Or some weird auto correct??  :duno:

Quote
the governor here still refuses to puta remain in shepherd order,
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3750
  • An original TARfly
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #51 on: March 27, 2020, 12:06:45 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on March 26, 2020, 10:02:16 PM
What does this mean? Or some weird auto correct??  :duno:

Quote
the governor here still refuses to puta remain in shepherd order,
Its the Apple autocorrect on IPad.
It should have read The governor here still refuses to put a remain in place order.
Let me update a little more. 37 of our 99 countries have at least one positive case. The total number of cases rose by 37, the biggest one day increase so far to 182. Undoubted it will go over 200 on zfriday.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline zacz

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #52 on: March 27, 2020, 01:46:55 AM »
Just found out I lost my job today  :'(. I am a dentist and restrictions were placed on us that we could only see emergencies and could not perform any procedures that generate aerosols. We were seeing so few patients and taking in so little money that my Boss couldn't afford to keep the dental practice open. She has advised me that I will have a job if they reopen but doesn't know how long that will be so she understands if I have to look for another job...

Lucky I have enough savings to last a little while but it still sucks.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51147
  • TAR Detective
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #53 on: March 27, 2020, 04:14:50 PM »
Quote from: zacz on March 27, 2020, 01:46:55 AM
Just found out I lost my job today  :'(. I am a dentist and restrictions were placed on us that we could only see emergencies and could not perform any procedures that generate aerosols. We were seeing so few patients and taking in so little money that my Boss couldn't afford to keep the dental practice open. She has advised me that I will have a job if they reopen but doesn't know how long that will be so she understands if I have to look for another job...

Lucky I have enough savings to last a little while but it still sucks.

I am so sorry Zacz.. I know that is stressful. Wishing you a speedy return to work.
Depending on personal safety, there might be an opportunity for volunteering somewhere. People will still have dental emergencies.  But take care.. we have a whole list of sequester activities!
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Leafsfan

  • Secret Agent Man
  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3269
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #54 on: March 27, 2020, 07:42:31 PM »
I also lost my job today (for 12 weeks), its all for the good, the company will top up any employment insurance we get.

The reason was we are unable to work from home for our role.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51147
  • TAR Detective
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #55 on: March 27, 2020, 07:48:57 PM »
I am sorry. Sounds like they did the best they could for you all?
They hope to bring you all back in 12 weeks?
Time to cocoon at home. Ive been reorganizing all day lol.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline Gra1162

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1205
  • I Call Shade
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #56 on: Today at 04:04:37 AM »
cardi b just posted something about covid 19

she said that celebrities who want to get checked for covid 19 can immediately get checked even when they don't have the any symptoms. while other people (like normal non-celebrity ppl) will get turned down even if they have some symptoms because "there isn't enough test kits"

 
Logged
Your Perfect, your beautiful
you look like linda evangelista
Your a model

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3750
  • An original TARfly
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #57 on: Today at 02:32:21 PM »
Over the weekend the number of reported cases rose dramatically. Adding 38 on Sunday, another 86 on Monday with two more deaths. Statewide total approaching 500, an nearly 200 case increase in 3 days. My county rose to 61 cases.
Logged
-- theschnauzers
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 