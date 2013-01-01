Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
the governor here still refuses to puta remain in shepherd order,
What does this mean? Or some weird auto correct?? Quotethe governor here still refuses to puta remain in shepherd order,
Just found out I lost my job today . I am a dentist and restrictions were placed on us that we could only see emergencies and could not perform any procedures that generate aerosols. We were seeing so few patients and taking in so little money that my Boss couldn't afford to keep the dental practice open. She has advised me that I will have a job if they reopen but doesn't know how long that will be so she understands if I have to look for another job...Lucky I have enough savings to last a little while but it still sucks.
