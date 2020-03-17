« previous next »
Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
March 17, 2020, 11:31:54 PM
Update from SF Bay Area:

We are wrapping up our first day of a region-wide "Shelter In Place."

We are called not to leave our houses for any non-essential reasons.  Food/groceries, medical aid, laundry, and other errands that are essential are still allowed.  Only occupations that are considered essential (food service, medical, laundromats, various support professions) are permitted to work as normal; all others need to work from home/take time off.

My county, along with 5 others around the bay will be like this for the next 3 weeks.

There's some eerie shots of what the area looks like right now somewhere online.  It looks like a ghost town!

Hopefully this helps slow the spread of the virus, and keeps it manageable here.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
March 18, 2020, 12:04:47 AM
No confirmed cases in my city yet. However, all classes and everything else have been cancelled already.
Commerce is still working...

Our pharmacy was in a CRAZY rush today. Hand Sanitizers being bought like crazy.
My dad sells them at the lowest price possible and only allows people to buy 2 each, so there's nothing missing to anyone.
I don't say that a lot but i'm proud of his actions in this moment. Yes, he's a pharmaceutical expert who obviously wants profit (as everyone else) but he's always putting everyones health in first place and really hoping this coronavirus madness ends.

We're doing everything we can to help people and stop this crisis.
We are a handling pharmacy that sells natural products only, so we do everything by hand (of course, always wearing gloves, caps and masks) and with affection.

Are we risking our lives? Yes. But our pharmacy is 100% clean and being sterilized from 15 to 15 minutes.
I just hope we can help everyone get through it! I'm proud of my work journey today.
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
March 18, 2020, 05:16:22 AM
Quote from: Hubickichibi on March 18, 2020, 03:40:18 AM
Quote from: Gra1162 on March 15, 2020, 10:56:01 PM
ok i'm actually pretty pissed about this, so i don't get the discrimnation against asians because of WE HAD the corona first, literally when i was in thailand all the forigners tried to walk away from me and my family, not all asians have corona, and some people even said that we deserved to have corona because we eat bats and stuff, so first off not all chinese eat bats and second of all not all asians are chinese. and now italy and most of europe have more corona than most of asian (hk, macau ect) but they still discrimnate against asians, and they just make up exuses like "oh its because the chinese brought it to us" :res: and i'm so sick and tried of hearing it, its because you don't wear masks and protect yourselves and now your blaming us asians, you think wearing mask will provoke fear so you don't allow them to wear mask !!!!!STOP BLAMING ASIANS!!!!!!!

!!!!STOP DISCRIMINATEING AGAINST US!!!!

There is some scary rumours around this one
i wont talk about it if iam not allowed to, but i'll give u a wikipedia link if yall want to
u can read it and maybe if u r an open minded person, this whole thing make sense
i'll give the wikipedia link if moderator allow it

Yep, racism and conspiracy theories surrounding this virus.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
March 18, 2020, 06:30:44 AM
Quote from: Declive on March 18, 2020, 12:04:47 AM
No confirmed cases in my city yet. However, all classes and everything else have been cancelled already.
Commerce is still working...

Our pharmacy was in a CRAZY rush today. Hand Sanitizers being bought like crazy.
My dad sells them at the lowest price possible and only allows people to buy 2 each, so there's nothing missing to anyone.
I don't say that a lot but i'm proud of his actions in this moment. Yes, he's a pharmaceutical expert who obviously wants profit (as everyone else) but he's always putting everyones health in first place and really hoping this coronavirus madness ends.

We're doing everything we can to help people and stop this crisis.
We are a handling pharmacy that sells natural products only, so we do everything by hand (of course, always wearing gloves, caps and masks) and with affection.

Are we risking our lives? Yes. But our pharmacy is 100% clean and being sterilized from 15 to 15 minutes.
I just hope we can help everyone get through it! I'm proud of my work journey today.

Proud of you too Declive!!
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
March 18, 2020, 06:33:59 AM
There will be NO RACISM or DISCRIMINATION towards ANYONE at RFF...so let's move on.

Thanks!
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
March 18, 2020, 11:14:05 AM
Quote from: theschnauzers on March 17, 2020, 03:37:09 PM

What am I saying in your case? Prepare now and make sure you have all the groceries you need for several weeks. As to your medical appointment, contact that doctor and get their guidance first. See what they advise. As to your CPA, contact them and ask. Many professionals are working remotely so they will be able to tell you the best way right now to proceed. Just dont assume things, ask!

In many ways Im in the same boat. And I will be reaching out as well.

I have not assumed that I am safe.  My cousin wanted to go furniture shopping on Monday.  I told her she is crazy and wouldn't go.  She is older than I am!  My only medical appointments at this time are my local chiropracter. I have to go to that, I can't function if I don't. My appointment in the Columbus area has never been made.  Like I said, it is not a life threatening issue and I can totally get by without going for several more months.  I've been living with this issue for over a year, another couple of months won't matter.

I also have a good friend that is a local MD.  He has been very good about giving out information about what is going on locally when asked.  My town is doing everything that the governor of Ohio is asking.  And, many individuals are offering help to others. Our local groceries are offering times for older individuals to go first thing in the morning after the sanitizing has been done and shelves have been stocked.  I'm mostly good on food, just milk, eggs and Dr Pepper will be what is needed later this week.

As for the taxes... I used to work for the CPA I go to. I used to do taxes. I understand tax season quite well. I had to leave that job because of the stress it caused me.  I honestly don't care this year because these are very extreme circumstances.  If it wasn't for that one darn investment I inherited, I could do them myself. I'm still waiting on the tax for for that darn investment as well. Can't do taxes without it. Thankfully, this will be the last tax return with it since I got rid of it last year.

I was very concerned about this virus when I first heard about it before it ever hit the shores of the USA. And, in many ways, I was already doing everything our government has asked of us before they did.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
March 18, 2020, 03:06:24 PM
Schools in the UK have been closed and national A Levels (Finals) have been cancelled.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
March 18, 2020, 04:03:23 PM
There really isnt a place on RFF for this video but it is coronavirus related.

This aired Tuesday night in Germany where a season of Big Brother Germany has been underway since early February. For the second time ever in any Big Brother franchise had to be told of a current development in the outside world. (Big Brother US in September of 2001, following the 9/11 attacks was the other.)

https://youtu.be/eMRvOiYoR6A
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
March 18, 2020, 05:52:37 PM
It is probably more appropriate here but, interestingly enough, this board has a Big Brother Worldwide forum. Maybe you should cross post it there, too. BTW, depending on whether you consider the CBS online Big Brother OTT as real Big Brother, there was another instance. The houseguests were told about President Trump's election.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
March 18, 2020, 06:54:47 PM
Quote from: ghostbusted on March 18, 2020, 05:52:37 PM
It is probably more appropriate here but, interestingly enough, this board has a Big Brother Worldwide forum. Maybe you should cross post it there, too. BTW, depending on whether you consider the CBS online Big Brother OTT as real Big Brother, there was another instance. The houseguests were told about President Trump's election.

I looked at all the threads in that forum, and theres never been a thread on that version in its 14 seasons, all in German. I believe all the Worldwide BBs in that forum were produced in the English language. We also didnt really have a thread for this sort of coronavirus related media, although theres so much, besides TAR that has been suspended, delayed, or outright cancelled in the past three or four weeks, its breathtaking.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
March 18, 2020, 07:03:59 PM
Yesterday there was the same thing in the brazilian version of the BB.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
March 18, 2020, 07:28:49 PM
Once again we had a crazy day at the pharmacy. In our southern region, only a few cases.

But i think next week will be the maximum point for us. We'll be going through what europeans are going through now.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
March 21, 2020, 09:19:55 PM
I have to admit that this quarantine thing really got into my head today.
Luckily i have TAR DBL V to look forward to.
And thank god i have the pharmacy because in weekdays i was really compenetrated, but in this weekend i'm really losing it.

Not worried about health issues, but because we really have nothing to do and just staying locked up is...weird.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
March 22, 2020, 10:00:10 AM
Around here, we had two cases a few weeks ago (both recovered) but nothing since though I don't think much testing is happening. Where I work has been gradually cutting back on the number of people working in the office and ramping up teleworking which we've never done before. I have type 2 diabetes, so I'm at high risk and they are moving me to full time teleworking to limit my exposure to the virus. I was supposed to start teleworking every shift next Sunday but yesterday afternoon they moved it up to next Thursday and when I opened my email just now, they are starting it tomorrow (full time for me and about half time for others). The office staff will be down to 2-4 people at any one time. That's night time and weekend staffing. Weekdays were usually 10-12 people.  Teleworking is going to be weird, because only a limited amount of my work can be done from home. However, there are hundreds of online courses and recorded webinars available, so I guess I'll be mostly watching those 8 hours a day for at least a couple of months. Oh joy. However, our cats should love having me around all day. Luna will probably want to camp out on my desk with me until I have to move the mouse to get things done. She takes that personally.

Now if I can get through today safely. I'm working with 2 coworkers that stayed home sick for a few days about 10 days ago when they felt mildly ill. They are back working but they both cough occasionally and that worries me. They both said to me yesterday that while they felt fine, they also felt that to be safe they shouldn't be working.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
March 22, 2020, 12:50:00 PM
Tell them to stay home. Don't take chances!
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
March 23, 2020, 07:43:12 AM
Last Saturday, I donated blood for the first time :tup:. Wasn't that bad, but had low blood pressure at the end.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
March 23, 2020, 07:51:50 AM
Speaking from the medical end, that is a wonderful gift redskevin!! Thank you for doing that.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Yesterday at 01:29:45 AM
I love this. Done to an absolute tee! #ClassOf2020  :2hearts:

If theres a Year 12 student in your life, give them a hug and pray for them. To them, the cancellation of school is not a vacation. Its time they dont get to spend with their friends the last few months before they graduate. Theyre anxious, realizing they may never be able to walk the halls for the last time, play their final sports season, have a proper valedictory, turn university applications in or attend their formal. They are sad they may never take the stage or the field for their games, or theatre/music productions. Theyre nervous that they may not get to write their final exams and not receive that certificate they have been working hard on for 12 years. They are scared that Tuesday March 23, 2020 may have been the last day of their senior year with so many things left undone. Show them support and love them during these hard times. #classof2020

They came into this world in the days following 9/11 and they are graduating high school during a pandemic. Theyll be our strongest generation yet.

If you are the parent of a 2020 student, copy and post on your wall!
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Yesterday at 02:02:25 AM
My skl went up on the news yesterday cause they forced students to go back to skl when the goverment didn't allow it

the goverment only allowed grade 12s to go back to skl but not grade 11-9 (i'm grade 8 so i didn't need to go back)  so lots of parents came forth to complain and so we made it on the news
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Yesterday at 02:17:57 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Yesterday at 01:29:45 AM
I love this. Done to an absolute tee! #ClassOf2020  :2hearts:

If theres a Year 12 student in your life, give them a hug and pray for them. To them, the cancellation of school is not a vacation. Its time they dont get to spend with their friends the last few months before they graduate. Theyre anxious, realizing they may never be able to walk the halls for the last time, play their final sports season, have a proper valedictory, turn university applications in or attend their formal. They are sad they may never take the stage or the field for their games, or theatre/music productions. Theyre nervous that they may not get to write their final exams and not receive that certificate they have been working hard on for 12 years. They are scared that Tuesday March 23, 2020 may have been the last day of their senior year with so many things left undone. Show them support and love them during these hard times. #classof2020

They came into this world in the days following 9/11 and they are graduating high school during a pandemic. Theyll be our strongest generation yet.

If you are the parent of a 2020 student, copy and post on your wall!

This is very telling for me because had I started kindergarten (the kindergarten that I had attended, well, has a 3-year curriculum instead of usual 2-year curriculum) a year earlier, I wouldve graduated this year, but Im graduating next year instead.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Yesterday at 02:33:52 AM
Tuesday was a crazy day in my city/county. The number of cases rose from 4 to 19 in my county in the space of a weekend. Ive learned that there have been positive tests in three separate companies with campuses to the west all within a mile of my building.
But it didnt stop there. My property management left a note on everyones door this afternoon that a resident with preexisting medical conditions had a high fever and was transported to a hospital while they are tested for COVID19.
Results will take one to five days. In the meantime all community areas were closed for a deep cleaning, we were asked to remain in their apartments and not visit others (we can go outside though, so Edele got and will get her daily walks, one or two walks roughly totaling a mile and a half). The closure of the common areas means even our mailboxes cant be checked, and deliveries are limited to groceries. And one of the elevators was out of commission whether thats related I honestly dont know, weve a lot of service issues with those since last summer?
In any event the rise in cases statewide in accelerating, which is not a good thing, and even though the mayors of the states two largest cities have pleaded for a remain in place order, the governor is refused claiming that shes following some sort of matrix to make her decisions. By the time she gets to that point, itll be too late to prevent a major outbreak throughout the state, 33 of our 99 counties have cases, and one fatality that occurred Sunday.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Yesterday at 01:01:05 PM
Hope things improve, and glad they are taking cleaning seriously.

Give Edele a hug from me!
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Yesterday at 11:58:28 PM
I'm in Tolland County, Connecticut. USA. My town has a couple cases.

What really sucks about this whole thing is that I'm considered "essential" and have to go to work. I work in a retail store that sells "essential" items (and I'm using that term very loosely). Before this Stay Safe act went into play, my store was filled up with people who would be buying those so-called items in bulk. Phone calls off the hook asking for them. "We don't have any. No calls for X department." Please stop calling us about that!

Now, they're only letting 50 people in at once. This is so crazy. I don't feel like I should be working while this is going on.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Today at 04:08:58 PM
This IS a scary time. I am so sorry. But with good planning you can possibly make this work.

Ask that your manager supply masks. If not, make one. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer as often as possible. Stay 4-6 feet away from customers.

Put in writing your requests to your manager in a nice way. That way you have documentation.

If it seems undoable you can decide if quitting is an option. But know that this could go on for months....

:ghug:
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Today at 04:16:58 PM
Update:

My property has two building. The hospitalized resident tested negative and lives in the other building. The property management has decided to maintain the stricter routine. Theyve also decided to not have any face to face meetings with any resident on anything.

Meanwhile the governor here still refuses to puta remain in shepherd order, even though two of our neighboring states have now done so. The number of cases statewide rose substantially in the last day, about 17 percent, and there are cases in 37 of the states 99 country in all areas of the state. Extending the order for only a week? When its clear we havent peaked out yet? And the school closure order now extends to April 17.  The shortness of the extensions, to me, is just foolhardy.
