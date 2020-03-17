

What am I saying in your case? Prepare now and make sure you have all the groceries you need for several weeks. As to your medical appointment, contact that doctor and get their guidance first. See what they advise. As to your CPA, contact them and ask. Many professionals are working remotely so they will be able to tell you the best way right now to proceed. Just dont assume things, ask!



In many ways Im in the same boat. And I will be reaching out as well.



I have not assumed that I am safe. My cousin wanted to go furniture shopping on Monday. I told her she is crazy and wouldn't go. She is older than I am! My only medical appointments at this time are my local chiropracter. I have to go to that, I can't function if I don't. My appointment in the Columbus area has never been made. Like I said, it is not a life threatening issue and I can totally get by without going for several more months. I've been living with this issue for over a year, another couple of months won't matter.I also have a good friend that is a local MD. He has been very good about giving out information about what is going on locally when asked. My town is doing everything that the governor of Ohio is asking. And, many individuals are offering help to others. Our local groceries are offering times for older individuals to go first thing in the morning after the sanitizing has been done and shelves have been stocked. I'm mostly good on food, just milk, eggs and Dr Pepper will be what is needed later this week.As for the taxes... I used to work for the CPA I go to. I used to do taxes. I understand tax season quite well. I had to leave that job because of the stress it caused me. I honestly don't care this year because these are very extreme circumstances. If it wasn't for that one darn investment I inherited, I could do them myself. I'm still waiting on the tax for for that darn investment as well. Can't do taxes without it. Thankfully, this will be the last tax return with it since I got rid of it last year.I was very concerned about this virus when I first heard about it before it ever hit the shores of the USA. And, in many ways, I was already doing everything our government has asked of us before they did.