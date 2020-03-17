Tuesday was a crazy day in my city/county. The number of cases rose from 4 to 19 in my county in the space of a weekend. Ive learned that there have been positive tests in three separate companies with campuses to the west all within a mile.
But it didnt stop there. My property management left a note on everyones door this afternoon that a resident with medical had a high fever and was transported to a hospital while they are tested for COVID19.
Results will take one to five days. In the meantime all community areas were closed for a deep cleaning, we were asked to remain in their apartments and not visit others (we can go outside though, so Edele got and will get her daily walks, one or two walks roughly totaling a mile and a half). The closure of the common areas means even our mailboxes cant be checked, and deliveries are limited to groceries. And one of the elevators was out of commission whether thats related I honestly dont know, weve a lot of service issues with those since last summer?
In any event the rise in cases statewide in accelerating, which is not a good thing, and even though the mayors of the states two largest cities have pleaded for a remain in place order, the governor is refused claiming that shes following some sort of matrix to make her decisions. By the time she gets to that point, itll be too late to prevent a major outbreak throughout the state, 33 of our 99 counties have cases, and one fatality that occurred Sunday.