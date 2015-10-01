« previous next »
Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.

Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:31:54 PM
Update from SF Bay Area:

We are wrapping up our first day of a region-wide "Shelter In Place."

We are called not to leave our houses for any non-essential reasons.  Food/groceries, medical aid, laundry, and other errands that are essential are still allowed.  Only occupations that are considered essential (food service, medical, laundromats, various support professions) are permitted to work as normal; all others need to work from home/take time off.

My county, along with 5 others around the bay will be like this for the next 3 weeks.

There's some eerie shots of what the area looks like right now somewhere online.  It looks like a ghost town!

Hopefully this helps slow the spread of the virus, and keeps it manageable here.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #26 on: Today at 12:04:47 AM
No confirmed cases in my city yet. However, all classes and everything else have been cancelled already.
Commerce is still working...

Our pharmacy was in a CRAZY rush today. Hand Sanitizers being bought like crazy.
My dad sells them at the lowest price possible and only allows people to buy 2 each, so there's nothing missing to anyone.
I don't say that a lot but i'm proud of his actions in this moment. Yes, he's a pharmaceutical expert who obviously wants profit (as everyone else) but he's always putting everyones health in first place and really hoping this coronavirus madness ends.

We're doing everything we can to help people and stop this crisis.
We are a handling pharmacy that sells natural products only, so we do everything by hand (of course, always wearing gloves, caps and masks) and with affection.

Are we risking our lives? Yes. But our pharmacy is 100% clean and being sterilized from 15 to 15 minutes.
I just hope we can help everyone get through it! I'm proud of my work journey today.
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
Reply #27 on: Today at 03:40:18 AM
ok i'm actually pretty pissed about this, so i don't get the discrimnation against asians because of WE HAD the corona first, literally when i was in thailand all the forigners tried to walk away from me and my family, not all asians have corona, and some people even said that we deserved to have corona because we eat bats and stuff, so first off not all chinese eat bats and second of all not all asians are chinese. and now italy and most of europe have more corona than most of asian (hk, macau ect) but they still discrimnate against asians, and they just make up exuses like "oh its because the chinese brought it to us" :res: and i'm so sick and tried of hearing it, its because you don't wear masks and protect yourselves and now your blaming us asians, you think wearing mask will provoke fear so you don't allow them to wear mask !!!!!STOP BLAMING ASIANS!!!!!!!

!!!!STOP DISCRIMINATEING AGAINST US!!!!

There is some scary rumours around this one
i wont talk about it if iam not allowed to, but i'll give u a wikipedia link if yall want to
u can read it and maybe if u r an open minded person, this whole thing make sense
i'll give the wikipedia link if moderator allow it
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
Reply #28 on: Today at 05:16:22 AM
Yep, racism and conspiracy theories surrounding this virus.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #29 on: Today at 06:30:44 AM
Proud of you too Declive!!
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
Reply #30 on: Today at 06:33:59 AM
There will be NO RACISM or DISCRIMINATION towards ANYONE at RFF...so let's move on.

Thanks!
