Update from SF Bay Area:
We are wrapping up our first day of a region-wide "Shelter In Place."
We are called not to leave our houses for any non-essential reasons. Food/groceries, medical aid, laundry, and other errands that are essential are still allowed. Only occupations that are considered essential (food service, medical, laundromats, various support professions) are permitted to work as normal; all others need to work from home/take time off.
My county, along with 5 others around the bay will be like this for the next 3 weeks.
There's some eerie shots of what the area looks like right now somewhere online. It looks like a ghost town!
Hopefully this helps slow the spread of the virus, and keeps it manageable here.