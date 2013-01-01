« previous next »
Update from SF Bay Area:

We are wrapping up our first day of a region-wide "Shelter In Place."

We are called not to leave our houses for any non-essential reasons.  Food/groceries, medical aid, laundry, and other errands that are essential are still allowed.  Only occupations that are considered essential (food service, medical, laundromats, various support professions) are permitted to work as normal; all others need to work from home/take time off.

My county, along with 5 others around the bay will be like this for the next 3 weeks.

There's some eerie shots of what the area looks like right now somewhere online.  It looks like a ghost town!

Hopefully this helps slow the spread of the virus, and keeps it manageable here.
No confirmed cases in my city yet. However, all classes and everything else have been cancelled already.
Commerce is still working...

Our pharmacy was in a CRAZY rush today. Hand Sanitizers being bought like crazy.
My dad sells them at the lowest price possible and only allows people to buy 2 each, so there's nothing missing to anyone.
I don't say that a lot but i'm proud of his actions in this moment. Yes, he's a pharmaceutical expert who obviously wants profit (as everyone else) but he's always putting everyones health in first place and really hoping this coronavirus madness ends.

We're doing everything we can to help people and stop this crisis.
We are a handling pharmacy that sells natural products only, so we do everything by hand (of course, always wearing gloves, caps and masks) and with affection.

Are we risking our lives? Yes. But our pharmacy is 100% clean and being sterilized from 15 to 15 minutes.
I just hope we can help everyone get through it! I'm proud of my work journey today.
