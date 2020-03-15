I am in small town, Ohio USA. No cases in my county although a neighboring county had their first case today. Most cases have been in the large cities and surrounding areas.



I am retired and due to a health issue, I pretty much stay home except for going to the grocery, pharmacy or chiropractor. So in a way I have been in a self-quarantine for many months. I went to a specialist appointment in Columbus in early January and need to go back but with everything going on, I'm going to put it off. It is something that is not major. I am even considering filing an extension for my taxes since I usually sit down with the CPA to go over stuff before he does them! My financial adviser has gone to no in person appointments at this time as well so there is a good possibility the CPA is doing that too. Also, still don't have one of my forms since it is not required to be out until March 15th.



I last went to the grocery on the 10th so before the madness began in my small town. I will need milk, eggs and Dr Pepper later this week so I'm going to go to the local grocery store instead of Wal-Mart.



I have appreciated what the governor of Ohio has put into place, even before some of the states that have more cases than Ohio. Here's hoping that his being proactive will be a good thing for the state.



My neighbor works for a corporation that has plants all over the world, including Wuhan. The part they get from that plant is in low supply and he fully expects the company to have to shut down production in the next few weeks. He also expects it could possibly last about 8 weeks like the shutdown in China.



So the trickle down will carry this for months on the economic side.