Author Topic: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.  (Read 408 times)

Offline georgiapeach

Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« on: March 15, 2020, 09:06:08 AM »
How are things where YOU are? What precautions are you now taking? How are you coping? What is happening differently for YOU?

Please start EACH post with I am in ____  (your location) so we can follow better.

Looks like this is our NEW norm for awhile! Keep safe and stay brave, and do share any tips for making this time go well.

 :ghug:
« Last Edit: Today at 08:56:58 AM by georgiapeach »
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
« Reply #1 on: March 15, 2020, 09:40:23 AM »
I'll start. My base is Atlanta but I am currently traveling for fun about 60%+ of the time.
My background is Critical Care medicine so I have a clear understanding of medical issues and am working volunteer locally.

Much of my travel scheduled thru July will be affected/cancelled and I actually may have to finally stay home and clean out my basement!  :funny: Actually very very disappointed but will soldier on!

I did the routine disaster prep after my sister insisted lol.: Laid in water/a 3 week supply of basic food, some cold/flu meds and some staples. And wine.  :jam: :martini:

Have hundreds of books and projects to keep me busy. Not forgetting RFF!

Currently working to get hand sanitizer out to a number of our senior citizens. It was impossible to find here. Thanks to a local distillery providing the sanitizer using their 95% alcohol byproducts I have been able to make up a large # of small bottles for our local senior community. Trying to get more bottles so I can do another batch Monday.

And attended our first remote church service this morning: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3fT2jvb10o&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR2-Cx3iwL_lInfcL40cLV6A-P3bmkFsHPx0qwuCgp5M3piRDOmJTaQNVys

What are YOU doing? How are YOU coping? What challenges are YOU facing?
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
« Reply #2 on: March 15, 2020, 05:17:42 PM »
This is amazing, Peach! I hope you'll stay safe at home.
Also, about the hand sanitizers, that's amazing what you are doing! Great community work to keep the elderly safe!

PS: i don't know how things work at the US, but here in Brazil, if the prices go radically up (it's happening with medical products) you can report to the party responsible for consumer rights!


My base is Pelotas, Brazil. We live close to the border with Uruguay.
Last few days it's been really hot in here, but our winter is coming (and it's brutal).

I work at my dad's pharmacy, and even though we don't sell artificial products (we are a handling pharmacy) we'll have to keep opening for the sake of the population (half a million people).

I'm actually scared for me, my dad and my brother.
I used to be a fat guy who was sick like ALL THE TIME in the past.
Started a keto/carnivore diet 10 months ago and now my immunity is really high and i'm healthy now to a level i don't think i would need to be worried. The problem is, though, that i could still carry the virus into my family.

My city has like 10 suspect cases and none confirmed thus far. But everything (classes and such) are being cancelled for now. I'm even considering not playing soccer or tennis this week. (i'm always playing both)

I hope everyone can be safe and AT HOME! Take caution measures and try to stay home, guys! We need to prevent from it.
Wishing everyone at this forum a safe journey through all of this!  :2hearts:
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
« Reply #3 on: March 15, 2020, 09:56:18 PM »
Thanks Declive!! Really proud of you and your lifestyle changes.

We are still learning here. But as far as we know this is a disease likely transmitted by aerosol or droplets.

My advice would be to avoid crowds.  But a good game of tennis outside should be fine...just no handshaking! Stay on your side of the net lol.

I finished all my errands today and can manage everything else for a few weeks without needing to go into crowds. Hopefully we will know more by then. At work maybe wear a mask if you can find them? They are completely out of stock in my area so not an option. Wash your hands like crazy and avoid touching your face.

We will all get through this. Hopefully all these worldwide efforts will help contain the spread. We are learning!
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
« Reply #4 on: March 15, 2020, 10:40:17 PM »
As the CDC has advised canine cannot be infected by the coronavirus and cannot transmit it, it has not required much change in our walks. Im wearing thin winter gloves for not as it hasnt gotten warm enough to be uncomfortable to have them on. My apartment building has been closed to visitors ( since almost all of us are in higher risk categories (age, health conditions or both) Delivery people are allowed in. Our entrances are only remotely manned from another buildind. If the person on duty isnt preoccupied.
In any event, Edele is getting her walks (a half mile to 2 miles in a single walk, depending on the weather and the level of sunlight outside.)
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
« Reply #5 on: March 15, 2020, 10:48:12 PM »
Yeah i'm always wearing a mask in the pharmacy. Also thinking about doing maybe just a 5 hour shift during this crisis. We need to help people.

It's good that you have managed to be able to stay away from crowds these next few days!
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
« Reply #6 on: March 15, 2020, 10:49:34 PM »
I'm in Santa Clara County- one of the most heavily affected counties in California right now (over 100 confirmed cases).

I've had an interesting journey over the past week- I noticed a dry throat and cough on Tuesday, stayed home due to an elevated fever Wednesday,  and have been self-isolating since, with slowly worsening symptoms- luckily that broke today and I'm feeling much better overall.

I tried getting tested for COVID-19, because:
1.) The symptoms I've been having are similar to the virus
2.) I come in contact with many people on a weekly basis (though not now due to gathering limits)- many of which are higher risk for the infection.
3.) I've traveled through SJC airport both weekends where TSA workers who tested positive for the virus had been working (same terminal, and proper time frame too).

However, my primary care physician decided against it due to symptoms not being severe/acute enough, and because I couldn't empirically confirm that I came in contact with the infected workers.  They said they would love to test me, but tests are just that limited here.

Hopefully- if I really am on the mend right now- I came down with something else at just a really coincidental time.  I am staying locked in my room for at least the next few days, and continuing to consult my doctor about proper steps going forward.

It's all kinda crazy right now.
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
« Reply #7 on: March 15, 2020, 10:56:01 PM »
ok i'm actually pretty pissed about this, so i don't get the discrimnation against asians because of WE HAD the corona first, literally when i was in thailand all the forigners tried to walk away from me and my family, not all asians have corona, and some people even said that we deserved to have corona because we eat bats and stuff, so first off not all chinese eat bats and second of all not all asians are chinese. and now italy and most of europe have more corona than most of asian (hk, macau ect) but they still discrimnate against asians, and they just make up exuses like "oh its because the chinese brought it to us" :res: and i'm so sick and tried of hearing it, its because you don't wear masks and protect yourselves and now your blaming us asians, you think wearing mask will provoke fear so you don't allow them to wear mask !!!!!STOP BLAMING ASIANS!!!!!!!

!!!!STOP DISCRIMINATEING AGAINST US!!!!

Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
« Reply #8 on: March 15, 2020, 10:57:52 PM »
also i have online skl until april 20th and they are THINKING of extending it much more

hk has been doing well only 130 cases and macau is thinking of reopeing skls

however some specilst said that the corna would stay for at most 2-3 years
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
« Reply #9 on: March 15, 2020, 11:04:30 PM »
That's sad, Gra.

Personally i think this situation is a major warning for us all about some higiene basics we should all have mastered by now.
But life is a constant learning -- there's still time for us to learn.

Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:00:23 AM »
As Peach is aware of, I am following media developments on the public health and safety aspects on the pandemic from what I see in media online that I consider responsible and reliable. For now, I will post in the travel information thread, as warranted.
But be aware of this a lot of misinformation and concealment is out there in the mistaken belief it will prevent panic, including hoarding thats been going on in parts of the US. Predictable, as its the sort of behavior one often has seen in major hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis, and severe winter weather. So the behavior is predictable and could have been avoided by prompter action.

As to how I qualify for this I am retired from the practice of law due to permanent medical conditions. But as a undergraduate and law student I learned from the best law professors how to assemble facts and information and synthesize that partial information to a coherent whole. Ive done this for decades, even before law school. Not everyone is able to do this in a timely sensible way. But went I post in that mode here on this subject, be sure I have tried to vet the raw information or report factoids that are demonstrable of whats going on, and try to explain concisely what is implied in the facts.

For now Ill mostly post in the travel info thread. Its toning to be a rocky ride Folks. Its been literally a century since this sort of true global pandemic Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-1919.
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:08:53 AM »
Melbourne boy here!  :waves:

Victoria has around 71 cases at the moment! A little concering as we are heading into winter here in Australia, where it looks to be a 'double whammy' of influenza and now COVID-19!

Me & my family are taking the usual precautions! We've stocked up on food & meds for 2 weeks, so in the case of a total 'lockdown', we won't starve to death!

I'm currently in Year 12 (12th grade), so this virus has come at the bad time for me! My school hasn't shut yet, but we've been warned we will 99% shut in the next 1-2 weeks, so I'm currently preparing teach myself the content for all of my five subjects I'm studying, for however long that will be! Less than ideal, but I will be able to manage!

I'm quite upset that I cannot any AFL games with my mates for the foreseeable future, but the right decision has been made! And hey, there's always social media & reality TV to binge!

Stay safe out there everybody! We're all here for each other! Always drop me a PM if you're concerned about this virus! My box is always open!  :2hearts:
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:09:41 AM »
I'm in Yarmouth on the southwest tip of Nova Scotia, Canada. It's just beginning here. 3 presumed cases were announced in my province yesterday, and the premier (the equivalent of a state governor) was quick to roll out of a whole set of new measures.

I work in retail with stock overnight, which means I'm on the front lines of the consumer madness this has brought on stores. Everyday the shelves are getting more empty. I haven't been in during the day recently, but I've heard customers are shopping with gloves on and some with masks.

I've always been a periodic hand washer, but even moreso now. Trying not to hoard too much, but have done so in moderation. All I can really recommend is that, and stay away from crowds. The "social isolation" may not be all a bad thing for now.

Schools around here are now closing. Events, bars, restaurants, casinos, etc. It seems like pretty much everything around is closing except stores, so I don't even know if I'm going to get two weeks off from work out of this.

But to be honest I'm almost hoping I do. I have a novel writing project of almost 4 years that's so close to the finish line, and that time would provide just the kick in the butt I need to cross it (There's been a meme going around among creative types on Twitter about how Shakespeare and others from many centuries ago created some of their best work while they were in quarantine for the plague)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:16:39 AM by Maanca »
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:01:38 AM »
Quote from: Gra1162 on March 15, 2020, 10:56:01 PM
ok i'm actually pretty pissed about this, so i don't get the discrimnation against asians because of WE HAD the corona first, literally when i was in thailand all the forigners tried to walk away from me and my family, not all asians have corona, and some people even said that we deserved to have corona because we eat bats and stuff, so first off not all chinese eat bats and second of all not all asians are chinese. and now italy and most of europe have more corona than most of asian (hk, macau ect) but they still discrimnate against asians, and they just make up exuses like "oh its because the chinese brought it to us" :res: and i'm so sick and tried of hearing it, its because you don't wear masks and protect yourselves and now your blaming us asians, you think wearing mask will provoke fear so you don't allow them to wear mask !!!!!STOP BLAMING ASIANS!!!!!!!

!!!!STOP DISCRIMINATEING AGAINST US!!!!



I am so sorry you are experiencing this. I have thankfully heard no incidences of this in Atlanta.

Anyone blaming any ethic or religious or nationality for this is ridiculous.

Its a disease. A germ. It does NOT discriminate .

BIG :ghug:
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:02:49 AM »
Quote from: DavidJunior on March 15, 2020, 10:49:34 PM
I'm in Santa Clara County- one of the most heavily affected counties in California right now (over 100 confirmed cases).

I've had an interesting journey over the past week- I noticed a dry throat and cough on Tuesday, stayed home due to an elevated fever Wednesday,  and have been self-isolating since, with slowly worsening symptoms- luckily that broke today and I'm feeling much better overall.

I tried getting tested for COVID-19, because:
1.) The symptoms I've been having are similar to the virus
2.) I come in contact with many people on a weekly basis (though not now due to gathering limits)- many of which are higher risk for the infection.
3.) I've traveled through SJC airport both weekends where TSA workers who tested positive for the virus had been working (same terminal, and proper time frame too).

However, my primary care physician decided against it due to symptoms not being severe/acute enough, and because I couldn't empirically confirm that I came in contact with the infected workers.  They said they would love to test me, but tests are just that limited here.

Hopefully- if I really am on the mend right now- I came down with something else at just a really coincidental time.  I am staying locked in my room for at least the next few days, and continuing to consult my doctor about proper steps going forward.

It's all kinda crazy right now.

Love you sweetie. I am ONCALL for medical advice 24/7.
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:03:43 AM »
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:47:15 AM »
Thats an odd inconsistency between the WHO and the CDC which specifically said otherwise last week as to dogs,
Re: Coronovirus: Cope, Bitch, Moan & Be Grateful!
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:14:18 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on Yesterday at 09:03:43 AM
Latest info I can find on PETS:

https://qz.com/1818227/the-who-says-that-dogs-cats-and-other-pets-can-get-coronavirus/
technically according to the spca (Hong kong animal welfare) pets at home have NOTHING  to do with the coronavirus and its real a shame people throw their pets away on the streets or into shelters, its really sad as a animal person and pet owner (3 hamsters, 1 gerbil, 6 hedgehogs, 5 sugargliders) its sad to see animals being throw out
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful!
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:57:18 AM »
There is NO evidence that pets can infect their owners.  But there does seem to be some evidence they can also get the virus although they do not appear to get as sick. I think we'll just have to wait for more info.
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:31:34 PM »
Well I live in London, England.

Some of my friends have already self isolated for 2 weeks which is quite worrying. I'm currently studying in year 13 for my A Level exams which are scheduled for May/June, these determine whether I get into my first or second choice university. (or none aha), schools remain open however we reckon with the high volume of cases they'll shut next week in which case exams would be pushed back thus our summer wouldn't be the normal 3 months you get after year 11/13, so no prom :(. I'm also having to cancel my interail trip around Europe which is incredibly sad... and my birthday is in 3 weeks so that's all not happening.

It is sad, but I am lucky to be in a situation where I have no worries of my own personal health, I wish everyone safety and happiness in this rather sh**ty time ahead.

I have a friend who is diabetic who has to self isolate for 3 months  :'(
Re: Concerns, Cope, Complain & Be Grateful! Share Your Story Here.
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:17:05 PM »
I am SO sorry BTF....the only good thing is look at all the enforced study time you have for your exams!  :jam:

You are on the brink of a whole new part of your life. This sucks but get your exams done and then see what's what. Your future is bright, even if the short term sucks.

Who knows? The fall term could be pushed back and you could perhaps still do a trip of some sort. We have to hope that a vaccine will be proved to work soon, and that warmer weather and all our efforts  will reduce the spread.

Hang tight, we are proud of you, and one day you will be telling this story to your grandkids. :kuss:
