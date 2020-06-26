« previous next »
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #150 on: June 26, 2020, 10:23:27 PM »
As of today, we reached 9,905,748 cases of COVID19 worldwide. 496,868 deaths.
Which means that tomorrow we will reach 10 million cases and half a million deaths.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #151 on: June 26, 2020, 10:28:50 PM »
Panic buying has started again. If you are sick, you stay at home and you don't leave your house until you are better. How hard can that be for my fellow braindead & dumb Victorians?  :groan:

Never knew coronavirus made you sh*t yourself to death! :res:  :groan:

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #152 on: June 27, 2020, 01:20:17 AM »
The US is seeing increases in new confirmed cases in every US state in the south and the west and creeping into the Midwest,. Iowa is now included in that list, as well as Wisconsin. Texas and Florida have rolled back of some of the reopening of public accommodations especially the serving of alcoholic beverages. Ive been feeling things have been proceeding too quickly, and not as thought out as they should have been. The issue has always been sufficient testing and sensible social distancing and the use of masks outside homes at all times.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #153 on: June 27, 2020, 04:44:40 PM »
The age of those testing positive is skewing down in Ohio.  This and the southwest corner of the state (Cincinnati area) was the focus on the Thursday update with an expert from Cincinnati discussing it.  Median age for Ohio is now down to 47 as of 6/27.  But deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions are still holding steady which makes sense if the largest number of positives are the younger, asymptomatic individuals.

Ohio also had its largest number of tests run on 6/26... over 23,000.  I would guess that is because of all the pop up testing they are now doing in the hot spot of southwest Ohio.

If today's positives are at the same level as today, Ohio will pass 50,000 positive cases on tomorrow's update.

But even with the increase in cases these last few days, Ohio is moving down on my population percentage stats!  Sitting at 37th out of 52 and that is for the state with the 7th largest population in the country.  #1 and #2 most populous states (California/Texas) are sitting in 32 and 33. Even though their cases are going up, because of their population, the percentage doesn't move that much.  Florida is at #26.  Some states with small populations have moved up with their increase in cases (Iowa is now 13th, Nebraska is 12th and Arizona has moved to 11th).
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #154 on: June 28, 2020, 12:49:45 AM »
Quote from: theschnauzers on June 27, 2020, 01:20:17 AM
The US is seeing increases in new confirmed cases in every US state in the south and the west and creeping into the Midwest,. Iowa is now included in that list, as well as Wisconsin. Texas and Florida have rolled back of some of the reopening of public accommodations especially the serving of alcoholic beverages. Ive been feeling things have been proceeding too quickly, and not as thought out as they should have been. The issue has always been sufficient testing and sensible social distancing and the use of masks outside homes at all times.
The CBS news graphic which Ive relied on to described on to describe the state now showing an increase in cases, has added Michigan and Indiana in the last day. And in Michigan a unspecified number of the new cases have been tied to one specific bar.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #155 on: June 30, 2020, 01:28:39 PM »
The Michigan bar is in a college town that just happens to be a suburb of the state capitol.

From what I'm seeing there was a period of time (June 12-20) when the people were exposed. Last article I read stated that 12 of the cases had contact with people who were in the bar but that they themselves did not visit it.  This article states the number is now at 107 cases. 95 actually were at the bar during the infection period.  The age range of the cases is 16 to 28 with a median age of 21.  All are advised to self-quarantine.  28 of the cases are asymptomatic.

I also read today that New York has expanded its list of states that visitors have to quarantine for 14 days if entering New York. New Jersey and Connecticut are expected to do the same.  There are now 16 states on the list... 10 from the south east. 5 from the west coast (CA, NV, UT, AZ and WA) and Iowa.

Ohio had another large increase today but even more scary is the fact that hospitalizations and ICU admissions increased dramatically. Deaths also increased by a large amount.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #156 on: July 02, 2020, 11:41:58 PM »
The preliminary report about a mutated form of the novel coronavirus that was supplantng and replacing the original strain has now been confirmed.
It is far more infectious (3 to 9 times so, spreads faster, but it is no more deadly than the original strain.https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/02/health/coronavirus-mutation-spread-study/index.html
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #157 on: July 03, 2020, 10:30:11 AM »
This is a startling stat:
Canada has recorded a total of 104,772 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of January.
The United States has recorded 101,707 COVID-19 cases in the last two days.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #158 on: July 03, 2020, 11:49:44 AM »
Quote from: Leafsfan on July 03, 2020, 10:30:11 AM
This is a startling stat:
Canada has recorded a total of 104,772 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of January.
The United States has recorded 101,707 COVID-19 cases in the last two days.

Sobering yes but not to put down those numbers but look at the populations of the 2 countries.  Makes total sense that the USA has way more cases.

A comment made by a friend from Canada back when the USA took over the #1 spot on the JH Map of cases in the world is what led me to start tracking USA populations and cases by percentage. My comment to her was just what I said here... compare the populations of the countries you are comparing.

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #159 on: July 03, 2020, 04:26:15 PM »
Then carry that to individual states and provinces.

I (literally) just saw todays numbers for Iowa, and theres a definite trend towards more cases in the state. A significant spike.is being seen in Polk County, where the state capital is located, and the increase in cases is being led by younger people. Theres an issue with face masks, since those are only being recommended and with social distancing, especially in entertainment districts.

I fear what the numbers will look like in a couple of weeks after this long, hot, and humid holiday weekend.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #160 on: July 04, 2020, 07:32:04 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on June 26, 2020, 10:28:50 PM
Panic buying has started again. If you are sick, you stay at home and you don't leave your house until you are better. How hard can that be for my fellow braindead & dumb Victorians?  :groan:

Never knew coronavirus made you sh*t yourself to death! :res:  :groan:

You're not currently in mandatory lockdown are you? Stay safe  :2hearts:
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #161 on: July 06, 2020, 07:37:13 AM »
On CNN.com this am:

https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/06/asia/china-mongolia-bubonic-plague-intl-hnk-scli-scn/index.html

The bubonic plague is historically known as The Black Death in medieval European history, reputedly killed half of European populations or more until it ran its course.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #162 on: July 06, 2020, 07:02:23 PM »
Jair Bolsonaro seems to have tested positive for COVID19.
This might just be an invention to magically "cure" himself with hydroxychloroquine which he blindly defends even though there is no certainty of effectiveness.

Or if he really is, let's see how he deals with it. He said "it's just a minor flu..."
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #163 on: July 07, 2020, 01:19:47 AM »
Quote from: ovalorange on July 04, 2020, 07:32:04 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on June 26, 2020, 10:28:50 PM
Panic buying has started again. If you are sick, you stay at home and you don't leave your house until you are better. How hard can that be for my fellow braindead & dumb Victorians?  :groan:

Never knew coronavirus made you sh*t yourself to death! :res:  :groan:

You're not currently in mandatory lockdown are you? Stay safe  :2hearts:

Hi oval, yes from 11:59pm tomorrow until at least August 19, Metropolitan Melbourne is back in Stage Three lockdown! :)

The Left-Wing Socialist Victorian Government has the audacity to blame their failures in the hotel quarantine system on peoples complacency with this pandemic. My anger at the moment is indescribable.  :groan:

https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6169791659001
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #164 on: July 07, 2020, 05:48:48 AM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on July 07, 2020, 01:19:47 AM

Hi oval, yes from 11:59pm tomorrow until at least August 19, Metropolitan Melbourne is back in Stage Three lockdown! :)

The Left-Wing Socialist Victorian Government has the audacity to blame their failures in the hotel quarantine system on peoples complacency with this pandemic. My anger at the moment is indescribable.  :groan:

https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6169791659001

I don't see the need to play the blame game. Left-or-right there is enough blame on both sides.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #165 on: July 07, 2020, 06:13:53 AM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on July 07, 2020, 01:19:47 AM
Quote from: ovalorange on July 04, 2020, 07:32:04 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on June 26, 2020, 10:28:50 PM
Panic buying has started again. If you are sick, you stay at home and you don't leave your house until you are better. How hard can that be for my fellow braindead & dumb Victorians?  :groan:

Never knew coronavirus made you sh*t yourself to death! :res:  :groan:

You're not currently in mandatory lockdown are you? Stay safe  :2hearts:

Hi oval, yes from 11:59pm tomorrow until at least August 19, Metropolitan Melbourne is back in Stage Three lockdown! :)

The Left-Wing Socialist Victorian Government has the audacity to blame their failures in the hotel quarantine system on peoples complacency with this pandemic. My anger at the moment is indescribable.  :groan:

https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6169791659001

Not in Melbourne, the state of Victoria has already closed the border with New South Wales less than 24 hours ago.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #166 on: July 07, 2020, 06:38:47 AM »
It's okay Bourkie you just need to do your part for the community. And don't worry, the politicians can't hear your screams from inside  :kuss:
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #167 on: July 07, 2020, 05:41:30 PM »
It is projected that tomorrow we will be reaching 12 million cases and 550.000 deaths worldwide due to COVID19.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #168 on: July 07, 2020, 05:59:20 PM »
Moderator note:
Please leave the partisan labels and nicpics out of the posts in this thread, which is for relaying official information related to COVID19.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 07:18:58 AM »
WHO acknowledges emerging evidence of airborne transmission of COVID19

https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/08/health/airborne-transmission-of-coronavirus-who/index.html
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #170 on: Today at 07:12:02 PM »
Quote from: Declive on July 06, 2020, 07:02:23 PM
Jair Bolsonaro seems to have tested positive for COVID19.
This might just be an invention to magically "cure" himself with hydroxychloroquine which he blindly defends even though there is no certainty of effectiveness.

My prediction seems about right. He made a propaganda of himself taking hydroxychloroquine and saying he's been feeling better already.
And of course i'm not going to believe in that.
