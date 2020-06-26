The age of those testing positive is skewing down in Ohio. This and the southwest corner of the state (Cincinnati area) was the focus on the Thursday update with an expert from Cincinnati discussing it. Median age for Ohio is now down to 47 as of 6/27. But deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions are still holding steady which makes sense if the largest number of positives are the younger, asymptomatic individuals.



Ohio also had its largest number of tests run on 6/26... over 23,000. I would guess that is because of all the pop up testing they are now doing in the hot spot of southwest Ohio.



If today's positives are at the same level as today, Ohio will pass 50,000 positive cases on tomorrow's update.



But even with the increase in cases these last few days, Ohio is moving down on my population percentage stats! Sitting at 37th out of 52 and that is for the state with the 7th largest population in the country. #1 and #2 most populous states (California/Texas) are sitting in 32 and 33. Even though their cases are going up, because of their population, the percentage doesn't move that much. Florida is at #26. Some states with small populations have moved up with their increase in cases (Iowa is now 13th, Nebraska is 12th and Arizona has moved to 11th).