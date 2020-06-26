« previous next »
Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info

Declive

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
June 26, 2020, 10:23:27 PM
As of today, we reached 9,905,748 cases of COVID19 worldwide. 496,868 deaths.
Which means that tomorrow we will reach 10 million cases and half a million deaths.
BourkieBoy

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
June 26, 2020, 10:28:50 PM
Panic buying has started again. If you are sick, you stay at home and you don't leave your house until you are better. How hard can that be for my fellow braindead & dumb Victorians?  :groan:

Never knew coronavirus made you sh*t yourself to death! :res:  :groan:

theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
June 27, 2020, 01:20:17 AM
The US is seeing increases in new confirmed cases in every US state in the south and the west and creeping into the Midwest,. Iowa is now included in that list, as well as Wisconsin. Texas and Florida have rolled back of some of the reopening of public accommodations especially the serving of alcoholic beverages. Ive been feeling things have been proceeding too quickly, and not as thought out as they should have been. The issue has always been sufficient testing and sensible social distancing and the use of masks outside homes at all times.
HavaDrPepper

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
June 27, 2020, 04:44:40 PM
The age of those testing positive is skewing down in Ohio.  This and the southwest corner of the state (Cincinnati area) was the focus on the Thursday update with an expert from Cincinnati discussing it.  Median age for Ohio is now down to 47 as of 6/27.  But deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions are still holding steady which makes sense if the largest number of positives are the younger, asymptomatic individuals.

Ohio also had its largest number of tests run on 6/26... over 23,000.  I would guess that is because of all the pop up testing they are now doing in the hot spot of southwest Ohio.

If today's positives are at the same level as today, Ohio will pass 50,000 positive cases on tomorrow's update.

But even with the increase in cases these last few days, Ohio is moving down on my population percentage stats!  Sitting at 37th out of 52 and that is for the state with the 7th largest population in the country.  #1 and #2 most populous states (California/Texas) are sitting in 32 and 33. Even though their cases are going up, because of their population, the percentage doesn't move that much.  Florida is at #26.  Some states with small populations have moved up with their increase in cases (Iowa is now 13th, Nebraska is 12th and Arizona has moved to 11th).
theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
June 28, 2020, 12:49:45 AM
The CBS news graphic which Ive relied on to described on to describe the state now showing an increase in cases, has added Michigan and Indiana in the last day. And in Michigan a unspecified number of the new cases have been tied to one specific bar.
HavaDrPepper

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
June 30, 2020, 01:28:39 PM
The Michigan bar is in a college town that just happens to be a suburb of the state capitol.

From what I'm seeing there was a period of time (June 12-20) when the people were exposed. Last article I read stated that 12 of the cases had contact with people who were in the bar but that they themselves did not visit it.  This article states the number is now at 107 cases. 95 actually were at the bar during the infection period.  The age range of the cases is 16 to 28 with a median age of 21.  All are advised to self-quarantine.  28 of the cases are asymptomatic.

I also read today that New York has expanded its list of states that visitors have to quarantine for 14 days if entering New York. New Jersey and Connecticut are expected to do the same.  There are now 16 states on the list... 10 from the south east. 5 from the west coast (CA, NV, UT, AZ and WA) and Iowa.

Ohio had another large increase today but even more scary is the fact that hospitalizations and ICU admissions increased dramatically. Deaths also increased by a large amount.
theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Yesterday at 11:41:58 PM
The preliminary report about a mutated form of the novel coronavirus that was supplantng and replacing the original strain has now been confirmed.
It is far more infectious (3 to 9 times so, spreads faster, but it is no more deadly than the original strain.https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/02/health/coronavirus-mutation-spread-study/index.html
