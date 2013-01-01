« previous next »
Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info

Declive

Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 10:23:27 PM
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 10:23:27 PM »
As of today, we reached 9,905,748 cases of COVID19 worldwide. 496,868 deaths.
Which means that tomorrow we will reach 10 million cases and half a million deaths.
BourkieBoy

Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 10:28:50 PM
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 10:28:50 PM »
Panic buying has started again. If you are sick, you stay at home and you don't leave your house until you are better. How hard can that be for my fellow braindead & dumb Victorians?  :groan:

Never knew coronavirus made you sh*t yourself to death! :res:  :groan:

theschnauzers

Reply #152 on: Today at 01:20:17 AM
« Reply #152 on: Today at 01:20:17 AM »
The US is seeing increases in new confirmed cases in every US state in the south and the west and creeping into the Midwest,. Iowa is now included in that list, as well as Wisconsin. Texas and Florida have rolled back of some of the reopening of public accommodations especially the serving of alcoholic beverages. Ive been feeling things have been proceeding too quickly, and not as thought out as they should have been. The issue has always been sufficient testing and sensible social distancing and the use of masks outside homes at all times.
HavaDrPepper

Reply #153 on: Today at 04:44:40 PM
« Reply #153 on: Today at 04:44:40 PM »
The age of those testing positive is skewing down in Ohio.  This and the southwest corner of the state (Cincinnati area) was the focus on the Thursday update with an expert from Cincinnati discussing it.  Median age for Ohio is now down to 47 as of 6/27.  But deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions are still holding steady which makes sense if the largest number of positives are the younger, asymptomatic individuals.

Ohio also had its largest number of tests run on 6/26... over 23,000.  I would guess that is because of all the pop up testing they are now doing in the hot spot of southwest Ohio.

If today's positives are at the same level as today, Ohio will pass 50,000 positive cases on tomorrow's update.

But even with the increase in cases these last few days, Ohio is moving down on my population percentage stats!  Sitting at 37th out of 52 and that is for the state with the 7th largest population in the country.  #1 and #2 most populous states (California/Texas) are sitting in 32 and 33. Even though their cases are going up, because of their population, the percentage doesn't move that much.  Florida is at #26.  Some states with small populations have moved up with their increase in cases (Iowa is now 13th, Nebraska is 12th and Arizona has moved to 11th).
