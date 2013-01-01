The US is seeing increases in new confirmed cases in every US state in the south and the west and creeping into the Midwest,. Iowa is now included in that list, as well as Wisconsin. Texas and Florida have rolled back of some of the reopening of public accommodations especially the serving of alcoholic beverages. Ive been feeling things have been proceeding too quickly, and not as thought out as they should have been. The issue has always been sufficient testing and sensible social distancing and the use of masks outside homes at all times.