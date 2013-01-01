« previous next »
Author Topic: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info  (Read 10720 times)

Offline Declive

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 10:23:27 PM »
As of today, we reached 9,905,748 cases of COVID19 worldwide. 496,868 deaths.
Which means that tomorrow we will reach 10 million cases and half a million deaths.
Online BourkieBoy

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 10:28:50 PM »
Panic buying has started again. If you are sick, you stay at home and you don't leave your house until you are better. How hard can that be for my fellow braindead & dumb Victorians?  :groan:

Never knew coronavirus made you sh*t yourself to death! :res:  :groan:

Offline theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #152 on: Today at 01:20:17 AM »
The US is seeing increases in new confirmed cases in every US state in the south and the west and creeping into the Midwest,. Iowa is now included in that list, as well as Wisconsin. Texas and Florida have rolled back of some of the reopening of public accommodations especially the serving of alcoholic beverages. Ive been feeling things have been proceeding too quickly, and not as thought out as they should have been. The issue has always been sufficient testing and sensible social distancing and the use of masks outside homes at all times.
