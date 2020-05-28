« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info  (Read 10491 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3796
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #125 on: May 28, 2020, 01:40:34 AM »
After over a week of fewer than 300 positive results daily, today there were 595 positive results. The statewide total well over 18000, and nearly 500 deaths statewide since early March.
Meanwhile the governor is allowing casinos, bars, churches, and other indoor facilities to reopen with social distancing and capacity limitations. The Y across the street reopens on Monday which will greatly increase foot and auto traffic. So far as I can tell, the office buildings are still mostly working remotely.

But this makes me very nervous about what the infection rate may be like in a few weeks.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51358
  • TAR Detective
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #126 on: May 28, 2020, 06:48:30 AM »
Georgia rates are up significantly as well.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline panikmoon

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 9
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #127 on: May 30, 2020, 12:14:34 PM »
I work at a major theme park in LA so I was pretty worried when I saw this article yesterday. I feel like its elaborated on as I didn't hear Kathryn Barger say those exact words (plus her name is spelled wrong in the article), but yikes. I'm definitely not ready to go back to work just yet. The headline reads "Los Angeles County Task Force Will Present Guidelines On Tuesday For Immediate Reopening Of Film And TV Production, Theme Parks"  :nono2:

https://deadline.com/2020/05/los-angeles-county-film-tv-theme-park-reopening-guidelines-tuesday-1202946877/?fbclid=IwAR3E7AK4tTIoOIER6wYPmy6e4YoFLh69NgNSgu5PHXpwefqEHJBbCge1vvU
Logged

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #128 on: May 30, 2020, 04:50:35 PM »
Ohio's 21 day trend for number of new cases is at 540. The low was 21 days ago on May 10 (Mother's Day) at 384.  Eleven days later was the high of 731.  The hospitalizations and ICU admissions 21 day trends are at 81 and 17.  Hospitalizations high was 136 which was May 29th. ICU admissions high of 42 was earlier this past week, not sure of the date.

We have been on a rolling re-opening since May 1st.  About 95% of the state is open but with restrictions on many industries. Restaurant/bars are not at full capacity because of social distancing requirements for tables. Childcare services are opening May 31. Catering and banquet centers are permitted to reopen June 1 with many having to follow the restaurant regulations.

Still closed: K-12 schools, Older adult day care services and senior centers, adult day support or vocational habilitation services in congregate settings, rooming and boarding houses including workers' camps. 

And, the biggie... certain entertainment/recreation sites: Auditoriums/stadiums/arenas, movie theaters/performance theaters/concert/music halls (although drive in theaters can open), public recreation centers/indoor sports facilities, amusement parks/theme parks/outdoor water parks/funplexes etc, aquariums/zoos/museums/historical sites etc, country clubs/social clubs, certain spectator sports, gambling industries (horse racing permitted with no spectators), laser tag facilities/roller skating rinks etc, and parades/fairs/festivals/carnivals.

Ohio has 2 huge amusement parks (Cedar Point and Kings Island) and multiple zoos that bring in a large number of visitors and several hall of fame museums (Rock and Roll in Cleveland, Pro Football in Akron). When asked by press in the latest press conference, the governor said these would be addressed the first week of June.

2 weeks ago the Ohio State Fair cancelled this year's fair. Several counties near me have also cancelled. Haven't heard about my county yet. 4th of July festivals are being cancelled including fireworks displays. Our local festival is cancelled but fireworks is still being discussed. Decision to be made next week.  And, last week the huge country concert that is held in July (about 45 minutes from me) finally cancelled.  Even though it is outside, it was a good decision.  Drunk people do not socially distance well at all.

Swimming pools regulated by local health departments are permitted to open on June 6th.  Lots of regulations to follow. My town's pool/waterpark is scheduled to open but I'm suspecting it won't go so well.  Just found out today that the public pools in many of the neighboring towns are not opening and my neighbor (whose daughter works at our pool) is expecting those people to come to our pool/waterpark.

On the other hand what I am suspecting will happen is that positive cases will escalate in the next couple of weeks.  I haven't seen a lot of social distancing taking place during the protests/riots happening all over the country these last few days.  This country might have their second wave a couple months earlier than originally thought.

Sigh....
Logged

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2005
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #129 on: May 31, 2020, 08:59:44 AM »
In the Philippines, the lockdown (known here as (Modified) Enhanced Community Quarantine) will end at 11:59 pm Philippine time (UTC+8) as the country is shifted into orange quarantine zone (known here as General Community Quarantine). Metro Manila has a total of 78-day lockdown (began on March 15, 2020), comparing to Wuhan's 77-day lockdown.

With a number of 17,224 COVID-19 cases, 950 deaths and 3,808 people have been recovered. It is going to focus on a "new normal" (green zone) to implement with social distancing guidelines. In some areas in Metro Manila are mostly from rural Barangays (villages) are considering a Barangay Lockdown even if COVID cases are continuing higher. Public transportation will be a capacity of less than 50 percent and passengers are divided by half of normal capacity of everyday commuters.

Speaking of education, the school year will start on August 24 instead of traditional June schedule. Enrollment will begin on June 1 via online form. Even the President wanted a COVID-19 vaccine for school-aged youngsters in the country as before the targeted date of school opening is still on the August schedule. Hoping that the crisis would get a massive improvement in the next few weeks even is on FLATTENING THE CURVE.
« Last Edit: June 02, 2020, 08:06:17 PM by claude_24hrs »
Logged

Online Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2387
  • Simply the best.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #130 on: June 02, 2020, 06:47:11 PM »
Peak day of deaths in Brazil. 1292 deaths due to COVID19.

President Bolsonaro, 2 hours ago
"We are sorry for all the deaths. But it's everyone's destiny to die."

Reminder: after he fired our two health ministers who were advising in favor of the quarantine, we are now 18 days without anyone in charge of health in the country.

A complete circus.
Logged
Bad moments are like footprints in the beach sand
One day the tide makes them go away...

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9420
  • We did it!
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #131 on: June 02, 2020, 07:58:33 PM »
Update from Argentina:

It's almost sure that once again the quarantine will be extended in the same terms they are till now, as number of confirmed cases are still in a three digits numbers (although today we were close to one thousand for the first time since quarantine was imposed). Also the peak of the contagion curve has been moved again, now to the second half of June. Fortunately, the deaths are barely over five hundreds since this started.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains--however improbable--must be the truth." --Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9420
  • We did it!
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #132 on: June 04, 2020, 07:28:09 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on June 02, 2020, 07:58:33 PM
Update from Argentina:

It's almost sure that once again the quarantine will be extended in the same terms they are till now, as number of confirmed cases are still in a three digits numbers (although today we were close to one thousand for the first time since quarantine was imposed). Also the peak of the contagion curve has been moved again, now to the second half of June. Fortunately, the deaths are barely over five hundreds since this started.

President has confirmed today that quarantine is extended until June 28th on the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and specific zones of the provinces of Cordoba, Chaco, Chubut and Río Negro. The other provinces are continuing with the advances of the phases in pursuit of slowly normalize everything.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains--however improbable--must be the truth." --Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3796
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #133 on: June 10, 2020, 10:10:06 PM »
Among the numerous events cancelled because of the COVID19 pandemic, one can now add the Iowa State Fair, perhaps the best known of them all, and immortalized in Rogers and Hammerstein musical State Fair. (1945). It was last cancelled during World War 2. I was expecting this as many county fairs inIowa had already been cancelled for 2020.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9420
  • We did it!
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #134 on: June 11, 2020, 08:04:41 PM »
Update from Argentina:

For the first time since the quarantine was declared the daily number of confirmed cases has surpassed one thousand.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains--however improbable--must be the truth." --Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51358
  • TAR Detective
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #135 on: June 12, 2020, 05:27:23 AM »
The US is seeing a marked increase as well.

This ain't over folks...we are in this for the long haul.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2005
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #136 on: June 12, 2020, 09:55:28 AM »
That is too bad for a South American country with spiking COVID-19 cases. Brazil has reached 800,000 cases of COVID, with deaths climbed to 40,000.
Logged

Online Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2387
  • Simply the best.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #137 on: June 12, 2020, 07:21:44 PM »
Argentina & Uruguay are doing great.
Over here in Brazil it's chaos. Everyday we think we reached the top of the mountain and the descend is starting. But it's not.
Logged
Bad moments are like footprints in the beach sand
One day the tide makes them go away...

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #138 on: June 13, 2020, 09:01:18 AM »
8 states in the USA have over 1% of their population been confirmed to have/had Covid-19.  The top 2 are very close to hitting that 2% mark.  This is calculated using population numbers from the worldpopulationreview.com website and the confirmed cases numbers from the John Hopkins website.  Of course these are not exact because the population numbers are not up to date and exact so in essence these are very fluid numbers but in my opinion give a much better picture when you look at what policies were or were not put in place in the various areas.

1. New York - 1.9635%
2. New Jersey - 1.8594%
3. Rhode Island - 1.5099%
4. Massachusetts - 1.5059%
5. District of Columbia - 1.3396%
6. Connecticut - 1.2542%
7. Illinois - 1.0363%
8. Delaware - 1.0350%
9. Maryland - 0.9964%
10. Louisiana - 0.9686%

Top 10 states in population with all over 10 million and where they fall in this population percentage ranking:

1. California ranks 33rd
2. Texas ranks 39th
3. Florida ranks 38th
4. New York ranks 1st
5. Pennsylvania ranks 14th
6. Illinois ranks 7th
7. Ohio ranks 34th
8. Georgia ranks 20th
9. North Carolina ranks 28th
10. Michigan ranks 13th

The first hot spot in the nation (Washington state) now sits in 37th. It was in the top 10 when I started doing this.  As for my home state of Ohio, numbers are still increasing but are averaging between 400 and 475 new cases reported each day. We even had a day of only 278 new cases!

I will say that looking at my spreadsheet of Ohio's daily numbers, we had ups and downs but not a lot of huge spikes.  Just the major spike in mid April when they tested some of the prisons and we had over 4200 new cases in 4 days.  Oddly enough the next time the numbers went up to over 600 per day was 3 weeks after Easter.

At this time about 95% of Ohio is open for business if they choose to be. Amusement parks can open next week I believe.  I think at this time the only major area not open are arenas, stadiums and auditoriums... all venues that have large amounts of people in crowded conditions.  An announcement about these is hoping to be made soon.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51358
  • TAR Detective
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #139 on: June 13, 2020, 04:15:42 PM »
Expect these #s to change and rise drastically approx 2-3 weeks after the recent mass demonstrations.

The demonstrations were appropriate. But the consequences will be devastating.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3796
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #140 on: June 13, 2020, 08:29:08 PM »
Peach, it wont just be the #BLM demonstrations/protests. Itll also be those who wanted to defy or abandon preventative public health measures too soon, and were already seeing signs of rising cases numbers in 20 of the 50 states.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #141 on: June 14, 2020, 07:47:05 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on June 13, 2020, 04:15:42 PM
Expect these #s to change and rise drastically approx 2-3 weeks after the recent mass demonstrations.

The demonstrations were appropriate. But the consequences will be devastating.

Couldn't agree more.  I think I made a comment about that on here when the protests started.

Another reason (at least in Ohio) for an upswing in numbers is the fact that testing is more readily available.  Wal-Mart, Rite Aid and CVS stores are starting to put testing availability into their stores in the state.  Although at this time, it is mainly in the larger population centers.  My town has both Wal-Mart and CVS and have no testing. We are also the county seat!  Testing is also required before any medical procedure and I wouldn't doubt that asymptomatic confirmations are being found during that.

Another interesting stat from Ohio is the fact that the median age of the cases is going down. At one time it was 54 and now it is 49.  4 of the last 5 new cases in my county have been 53 and younger with 2 of them being 20 years old.  I'm keeping an eye on this as it peaked my interest.
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3796
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #142 on: June 19, 2020, 06:32:35 AM »
This week, the number of cases in 23 of the 50 states are rising, and three large states that began reopening earlier, Texas, Florida, and Arizona were setting daily records for newly reported cases. I saw another report that so far, theres been no indication of any effect of the protests and demonstrations nationwide following the murder in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis three weeks ago.
Attention will turn tomorrow to Tulsa where a rally, in a facility designed for 20,000 will have overflow crowds into a second or more nearby facilities for about 200,000 reserved places. Masks arent being required and social distancing wont be followed.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #143 on: June 19, 2020, 01:40:10 PM »
My cousin's daughter is a dermatologist in Orlando. She shared a Newsweek story today about ICU beds filling up in Florida.  Right now it is the Miami area that is in trouble but it could spread elsewhere.  https://www.newsweek.com/multiple-florida-hospitals-run-out-icu-beds-coronavirus-cases-spike-1511934

Ohio is seeing an increase in cases in 5 specific counties in southwest Ohio (Cincinnati/Dayton metroplex areas).  The governor talked about it on yesterday's briefing.  Some cases pertain to outbreaks in certain plants in the area but most of it is community spread.  A county near me had a major outbreak in a food processing plant in May. Their numbers shot up, doubling in just days.  They are now staying level.

I just updated my state population spreadsheet percentages:

Top 10: New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, District of Columbia, Connecticut, Delaware, Louisiana, Illinois, Maryland.

Top 10 most populous states and their current rank and rank last posted 6 days ago:

California: 30 - 33
Texas: 39 - 39
Florida: 33 - 38
New York: 1 - 1
Pennsylvania: 16 - 14
Illinois: 9 - 7
Ohio: 37 - 34
Georgia: 21 - 20
North Carolina: 28 - 28
Michigan: 15 - 13

FWIW: Oklahoma currently sits at 42nd in the population percentage ranking.  Not sure the rally is going to be a true indicator because IMO many people are going to be from out of state and if infected, those will be counted against their home state.  (Over 1M requests for tickets but only 3.9M residents in OK... yeah, there will be people from out of state there). The various protests around the country are the same situation with people coming in from out of state to participate at the early protests.

That also goes back to my original feelings about Florida.  I believe many people were infected there in the beginning during spring break but then went back to their home states where the infections are being counted in those numbers, not Florida.  A county near me had their first case in a 20-something young man that had been in Florida within 2 weeks of his positive diagnosis.
Logged

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #144 on: June 21, 2020, 03:37:37 PM »
Ohio had an increase in cases the last several days but the 21 day average is at 443. Yesterday was 546 and the 19th was 700. The 21 day average for hospitalizations is 57 and yesterday was 41.  This trailing average has been going down steadily  :tup:  The 21 day average for ICU admissions is at 14 and yesterday was 11.  This also is steadily going down.  :tup  And, finally the 21 day average for deaths is at 26... yesterday's reporting was for just 3!!!  That is twice in the last 21 days that we have had a death number that low.  The governor has stated that the hospital/ICU numbers are the ones he watches very carefully because of not wanting the hospitals to get overloaded. 

The number of tests being run has also increased.  We have been consistently over 10,000 tests per day for the last week.  More pop-up test sites are being put out there, especially in an area that has seen an increase in positive cases (southwest Ohio - Cincinnati/Dayton area).

Peach... One of my scrapbooking acquaintances in the suburbs of Atlanta now has her twin 18 year old daughters that have tested positive.  She is negative at this time and her husband has refused testing (whole other story about him).  She just updated us that 3 of the daughter's friends that they work with have also tested positive.  One of the friends has a brother and boyfriend that have also tested positive.  All these cases stem from 1 person that brought it into the restaurant these kids work at (all except the brother/boyfriend work at the same place).  According to her the restaurant had strict policies about masks and social distancing as well.
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3796
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #145 on: June 21, 2020, 03:48:25 PM »
Im seeing media reports in the last few days that more younger people are showing positive results for COVID19 and it seems to be a shift in infection patterns from before. Whether its because they more frequently exposed to the coronavirus or the coronavirus has further mutated isnt clear, but it has to be a basis for concern now that it is summer in the northern hemisphere and increasing the opportunities for community transmission.

This is from one of my areas tv stations daily COVID19 newsletters sent out today:

Quote
Officials in states across the South are warning that more young people are testing positive for the coronavirus. The shifts in demographics have been recorded in parts of Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas and other states  many of which were some of the first to reopen. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said cases are shifting in a radical direction toward populations in their 20s and 30s. Those younger groups testing positive are mostly asymptomatic and dont require clinical attention, the governor said.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51358
  • TAR Detective
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #146 on: June 21, 2020, 08:05:22 PM »
Quote from: HavaDrPepper on June 21, 2020, 03:37:37 PM
Peach... One of my scrapbooking acquaintances in the suburbs of Atlanta now has her twin 18 year old daughters that have tested positive.  She is negative at this time and her husband has refused testing (whole other story about him).  She just updated us that 3 of the daughter's friends that they work with have also tested positive.  One of the friends has a brother and boyfriend that have also tested positive.  All these cases stem from 1 person that brought it into the restaurant these kids work at (all except the brother/boyfriend work at the same place).  According to her the restaurant had strict policies about masks and social distancing as well.

You can't eat and wear a mask...this is why Georgia opened up too much AND too soon...
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #147 on: Today at 02:13:56 PM »
Today's update from Ohio was interesting.

The last 24 hours had the 4th highest single day spike (892 cases).
60% of those cases were in the age range of 20-49 (so about 530-540 cases).

However, hospitalizations including those admitted to ICU and deaths are staying steady.

There was also an expert from Hamilton County (Cincinnati) that talked about that area (which is the hot spot in Ohio now) with lots of charts. Bottom line is the cases are now showing up in the younger people, many of whom are asymptomatic.  Even though more testing is available, there is no evidence that that is actually the cause of the increase in cases.

Peach, all of the kids I talked about worked at the restaurant and were wearing masks when on duty as required.  Now when they were off duty... more than likely not as they are all friends and run around with each other outside of work.  I would guess that when they took breaks, the masks came off because there aren't a whole lot of younger individuals that wear them.  Between my 2 neighbors, there are 5 kids in the 18 to 24 year old range.  I have not seen any of them with a mask when they've been around. Even the 18 year old's graduation party of over 25 people had no masks being worn.

Due to other issues, I don't eat out so not going into restaurants at all.  But very few of the younger generation are wearing masks when in either Wal-Mart or the grocery. Heck, today at Wal-Mart, I saw an employee with the mask on but under her nose.  :groan:

I still wear one when in a store even though I have trouble breathing with it on right now. Allergies are killer in Ohio this month!

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 