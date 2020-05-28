Ohio's 21 day trend for number of new cases is at 540. The low was 21 days ago on May 10 (Mother's Day) at 384. Eleven days later was the high of 731. The hospitalizations and ICU admissions 21 day trends are at 81 and 17. Hospitalizations high was 136 which was May 29th. ICU admissions high of 42 was earlier this past week, not sure of the date.



We have been on a rolling re-opening since May 1st. About 95% of the state is open but with restrictions on many industries. Restaurant/bars are not at full capacity because of social distancing requirements for tables. Childcare services are opening May 31. Catering and banquet centers are permitted to reopen June 1 with many having to follow the restaurant regulations.



Still closed: K-12 schools, Older adult day care services and senior centers, adult day support or vocational habilitation services in congregate settings, rooming and boarding houses including workers' camps.



And, the biggie... certain entertainment/recreation sites: Auditoriums/stadiums/arenas, movie theaters/performance theaters/concert/music halls (although drive in theaters can open), public recreation centers/indoor sports facilities, amusement parks/theme parks/outdoor water parks/funplexes etc, aquariums/zoos/museums/historical sites etc, country clubs/social clubs, certain spectator sports, gambling industries (horse racing permitted with no spectators), laser tag facilities/roller skating rinks etc, and parades/fairs/festivals/carnivals.



Ohio has 2 huge amusement parks (Cedar Point and Kings Island) and multiple zoos that bring in a large number of visitors and several hall of fame museums (Rock and Roll in Cleveland, Pro Football in Akron). When asked by press in the latest press conference, the governor said these would be addressed the first week of June.



2 weeks ago the Ohio State Fair cancelled this year's fair. Several counties near me have also cancelled. Haven't heard about my county yet. 4th of July festivals are being cancelled including fireworks displays. Our local festival is cancelled but fireworks is still being discussed. Decision to be made next week. And, last week the huge country concert that is held in July (about 45 minutes from me) finally cancelled. Even though it is outside, it was a good decision. Drunk people do not socially distance well at all.



Swimming pools regulated by local health departments are permitted to open on June 6th. Lots of regulations to follow. My town's pool/waterpark is scheduled to open but I'm suspecting it won't go so well. Just found out today that the public pools in many of the neighboring towns are not opening and my neighbor (whose daughter works at our pool) is expecting those people to come to our pool/waterpark.



On the other hand what I am suspecting will happen is that positive cases will escalate in the next couple of weeks. I haven't seen a lot of social distancing taking place during the protests/riots happening all over the country these last few days. This country might have their second wave a couple months earlier than originally thought.



Sigh....