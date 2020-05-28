« previous next »
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #125 on: May 28, 2020, 01:40:34 AM »
After over a week of fewer than 300 positive results daily, today there were 595 positive results. The statewide total well over 18000, and nearly 500 deaths statewide since early March.
Meanwhile the governor is allowing casinos, bars, churches, and other indoor facilities to reopen with social distancing and capacity limitations. The Y across the street reopens on Monday which will greatly increase foot and auto traffic. So far as I can tell, the office buildings are still mostly working remotely.

But this makes me very nervous about what the infection rate may be like in a few weeks.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #126 on: May 28, 2020, 06:48:30 AM »
Georgia rates are up significantly as well.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #127 on: May 30, 2020, 12:14:34 PM »
I work at a major theme park in LA so I was pretty worried when I saw this article yesterday. I feel like its elaborated on as I didn't hear Kathryn Barger say those exact words (plus her name is spelled wrong in the article), but yikes. I'm definitely not ready to go back to work just yet. The headline reads "Los Angeles County Task Force Will Present Guidelines On Tuesday For Immediate Reopening Of Film And TV Production, Theme Parks"  :nono2:

https://deadline.com/2020/05/los-angeles-county-film-tv-theme-park-reopening-guidelines-tuesday-1202946877/?fbclid=IwAR3E7AK4tTIoOIER6wYPmy6e4YoFLh69NgNSgu5PHXpwefqEHJBbCge1vvU
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #128 on: May 30, 2020, 04:50:35 PM »
Ohio's 21 day trend for number of new cases is at 540. The low was 21 days ago on May 10 (Mother's Day) at 384.  Eleven days later was the high of 731.  The hospitalizations and ICU admissions 21 day trends are at 81 and 17.  Hospitalizations high was 136 which was May 29th. ICU admissions high of 42 was earlier this past week, not sure of the date.

We have been on a rolling re-opening since May 1st.  About 95% of the state is open but with restrictions on many industries. Restaurant/bars are not at full capacity because of social distancing requirements for tables. Childcare services are opening May 31. Catering and banquet centers are permitted to reopen June 1 with many having to follow the restaurant regulations.

Still closed: K-12 schools, Older adult day care services and senior centers, adult day support or vocational habilitation services in congregate settings, rooming and boarding houses including workers' camps. 

And, the biggie... certain entertainment/recreation sites: Auditoriums/stadiums/arenas, movie theaters/performance theaters/concert/music halls (although drive in theaters can open), public recreation centers/indoor sports facilities, amusement parks/theme parks/outdoor water parks/funplexes etc, aquariums/zoos/museums/historical sites etc, country clubs/social clubs, certain spectator sports, gambling industries (horse racing permitted with no spectators), laser tag facilities/roller skating rinks etc, and parades/fairs/festivals/carnivals.

Ohio has 2 huge amusement parks (Cedar Point and Kings Island) and multiple zoos that bring in a large number of visitors and several hall of fame museums (Rock and Roll in Cleveland, Pro Football in Akron). When asked by press in the latest press conference, the governor said these would be addressed the first week of June.

2 weeks ago the Ohio State Fair cancelled this year's fair. Several counties near me have also cancelled. Haven't heard about my county yet. 4th of July festivals are being cancelled including fireworks displays. Our local festival is cancelled but fireworks is still being discussed. Decision to be made next week.  And, last week the huge country concert that is held in July (about 45 minutes from me) finally cancelled.  Even though it is outside, it was a good decision.  Drunk people do not socially distance well at all.

Swimming pools regulated by local health departments are permitted to open on June 6th.  Lots of regulations to follow. My town's pool/waterpark is scheduled to open but I'm suspecting it won't go so well.  Just found out today that the public pools in many of the neighboring towns are not opening and my neighbor (whose daughter works at our pool) is expecting those people to come to our pool/waterpark.

On the other hand what I am suspecting will happen is that positive cases will escalate in the next couple of weeks.  I haven't seen a lot of social distancing taking place during the protests/riots happening all over the country these last few days.  This country might have their second wave a couple months earlier than originally thought.

Sigh....
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #129 on: May 31, 2020, 08:59:44 AM »
In the Philippines, the lockdown (known here as (Modified) Enhanced Community Quarantine) will end at 11:59 pm Philippine time (UTC+8) as the country is shifted into orange quarantine zone (known here as General Community Quarantine). Metro Manila has a total of 78-day lockdown (began on March 15, 2020), comparing to Wuhan's 77-day lockdown.

With a number of 17,224 COVID-19 cases, 950 deaths and 3,808 people have been recovered. It is going to focus on a "new normal" (green zone) to implement with social distancing guidelines. In some areas in Metro Manila are mostly from rural Barangays (villages) are considering a Barangay Lockdown even if COVID cases are continuing higher. Public transportation will be a capacity of less than 50 percent and passengers are divided by half of normal capacity of everyday commuters.

Speaking of education, the school year will start on August 24 instead of traditional June schedule. Enrollment will begin on June 1 via online form. Even the President wanted a COVID-19 vaccine for school-aged youngsters in the country as before the targeted date of school opening is still on the August schedule. Hoping that the crisis would get a massive improvement in the next few weeks even is on FLATTENING THE CURVE.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #130 on: June 02, 2020, 06:47:11 PM »
Peak day of deaths in Brazil. 1292 deaths due to COVID19.

President Bolsonaro, 2 hours ago
"We are sorry for all the deaths. But it's everyone's destiny to die."

Reminder: after he fired our two health ministers who were advising in favor of the quarantine, we are now 18 days without anyone in charge of health in the country.

A complete circus.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #131 on: June 02, 2020, 07:58:33 PM »
Update from Argentina:

It's almost sure that once again the quarantine will be extended in the same terms they are till now, as number of confirmed cases are still in a three digits numbers (although today we were close to one thousand for the first time since quarantine was imposed). Also the peak of the contagion curve has been moved again, now to the second half of June. Fortunately, the deaths are barely over five hundreds since this started.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #132 on: June 04, 2020, 07:28:09 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on June 02, 2020, 07:58:33 PM
Update from Argentina:

It's almost sure that once again the quarantine will be extended in the same terms they are till now, as number of confirmed cases are still in a three digits numbers (although today we were close to one thousand for the first time since quarantine was imposed). Also the peak of the contagion curve has been moved again, now to the second half of June. Fortunately, the deaths are barely over five hundreds since this started.

President has confirmed today that quarantine is extended until June 28th on the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and specific zones of the provinces of Cordoba, Chaco, Chubut and Río Negro. The other provinces are continuing with the advances of the phases in pursuit of slowly normalize everything.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #133 on: June 10, 2020, 10:10:06 PM »
Among the numerous events cancelled because of the COVID19 pandemic, one can now add the Iowa State Fair, perhaps the best known of them all, and immortalized in Rogers and Hammerstein musical State Fair. (1945). It was last cancelled during World War 2. I was expecting this as many county fairs inIowa had already been cancelled for 2020.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 08:04:41 PM »
Update from Argentina:

For the first time since the quarantine was declared the daily number of confirmed cases has surpassed one thousand.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #135 on: Today at 05:27:23 AM »
The US is seeing a marked increase as well.

This ain't over folks...we are in this for the long haul.
