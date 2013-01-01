After over a week of fewer than 300 positive results daily, today there were 595 positive results. The statewide total well over 18000, and nearly 500 deaths statewide since early March.

Meanwhile the governor is allowing casinos, bars, churches, and other indoor facilities to reopen with social distancing and capacity limitations. The Y across the street reopens on Monday which will greatly increase foot and auto traffic. So far as I can tell, the office buildings are still mostly working remotely.



But this makes me very nervous about what the infection rate may be like in a few weeks.