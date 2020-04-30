Glad to hear Declive's safe <3



In Singapore, we crossed 30,000 cases and while that may sound like a norm to you, you have to know that as a really small country, we currently hold the highest cases per 1 million population for countries over 10,000 cases.



Within the community, there's only less than 10 cases everyday, but within the foreign workers dorms which have now been quarantined, we are still getting 500-1000 cases everyday.



This all happened when we first had cases in the foreign workers dorms and did not do anything about it, and they went on to spread to many other foreign workers dorms in Singapore. Really sad.



This whole issue highlighted a lot of issues about the gap between the rich and the poor, Government efficiency, how Singaporeans generally view foreign workers etc.



But on a larger issue for me, it highlighted how it just takes one area to be affected and for nothing to be done (around two weeks), and there will be about more than 30000 cases potential cases. Think from the perspective of Europe and even USA... If you have even a dozen cases in the community, you are NOT READY to be reopened. It just takes one case and it could result in a whole community getting infected. The only time when you can reopen is when you don't even have any cases in the community. Otherwise, there still must be social distancing, no public activities, everyone must wear mask etc.



In Singapore if you don't keep your distance or wear a mask, it's a fine of 300 dollars. Subsequent time, 1000 dollars. And the third time, 10,000 dollars and a jail term. I know the freedom to live, to believe in your own rights is extremely important. But it pains my heart to see all the protests that are still going on in USA/Europe for the country to stop the lock down. If you take a look from another perspective, you are just plain selfish. Nobody wants to be locked down, and you shouldn't be complaining or let alone, protesting about it. The country is unsafe at this moment and all these protesters are definitely not helping with the situation.