« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info  (Read 7829 times)

1 Member and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline Air

  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2234
  • oh you speak french? oh man that's deep
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #100 on: April 30, 2020, 08:22:20 PM »
Quote from: BourkieBoy on April 30, 2020, 07:51:16 PM
A little update from Australia!

From today, residents in New South Wales will be able to visit to another household

In the Northern Territory it's now legal to play outdoor non-contact sport, hold an outdoor wedding or funeral. In two weeks time, the Territory will allow for pubs and restaurants to reopen, as well as shopping centres, indoor gyms and beauty therapy for "non-facial services". On June 5, all businesses will be allowed to return, including nightclubs and team sports.

From Saturday, Queenslanders will be able to drive within 50 kilometres of their home or go shopping for non-essential items.

Western Australians will be able to gather in groups as big as 10 from Monday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has said the state will not consider loosening its restrictions until May 11.  :groan:

https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/coronavirus-updates-live-sydney-aged-care-resident-dies-russian-pm-diagnosed-with-covid-19-20200501-p54ou6.html

this is because the northern territory hasn't reported a new case in literally nearly a month, queensland has reported 7 cases over the last 7 days (and wa has reported 3), and vic has a high rate of community transmission making it *literally* more dangerous to open up in vic

stop being so partisan
Logged

Offline Lemontail

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 882
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #101 on: April 30, 2020, 09:59:50 PM »
Good thing I'm not in Orange County in SoCal...
Logged
"I will not not be rich" - Renata Klein on Big Little Lies

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51313
  • TAR Detective
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #102 on: May 01, 2020, 10:44:46 AM »
Quote from: Lemontail on April 30, 2020, 09:59:50 PM
Good thing I'm not in Orange County in SoCal...

New news??
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline chill_sd

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1159
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #103 on: May 01, 2020, 11:53:49 AM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 01, 2020, 10:44:46 AM
Quote from: Lemontail on April 30, 2020, 09:59:50 PM
Good thing I'm not in Orange County in SoCal...

New news??

This may be a reference to the Governor shutting down their beaches due to rules not being followed. San Diego and other coastal counties have had success with people social distancing on newly reopened beaches.
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3783
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #104 on: May 05, 2020, 07:44:24 AM »

This was posted this morning from Political Wire with a link to the Los Angeles Times reporting.

https://politicalwire.com/2020/05/05/a-mutant-coronavirus-has-emerged/

 A Mutant Coronavirus Has Emerged
May 5, 2020 at 8:07 am EDT By Taegan Goddard 17 Comments

Scientists have identified a new strain of the coronavirus that has become dominant worldwide and appears to be more contagious than the versions that spread in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles Times reports.
The new strain appeared in February in Europe, migrated quickly to the East Coast of the United States and has been the dominant strain across the world since mid-March.
In addition to spreading faster, it may make people vulnerable to a second infection after a first bout with the disease.

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-05-05/mutant-coronavirus-has-emerged-more-contagious-than-original
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9404
  • We did it!
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #105 on: May 08, 2020, 02:41:33 PM »
Update from Argentina:

To be announced tonight, but the quarantine will be extended until May 24th (in fact it'll be until the next day as it's a national holiday).

Places with high affluence of public (bars, stadiums, cinemas, etc) will remain closed with no estimated date of reopening yet.

It's rumored that some companies would be allowed to restart with their work but with minimal staff and rotating their empoyees to reduces the chances of contagion. However this will depend of local authorities decisions. In the metropolitan area (the city of Buenos Aires and its surroundings) that concentrate the 60% of the cases the consensus from the specialists is to keep the current status for a little longer than in the other jurisdictions of the country, as is considered that the peak of contagion is still to come.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains--however improbable--must be the truth." --Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9404
  • We did it!
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #106 on: May 09, 2020, 01:39:50 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on May 08, 2020, 02:41:33 PM
Update from Argentina:

To be announced tonight, but the quarantine will be extended until May 24th (in fact it'll be until the next day as it's a national holiday).

Places with high affluence of public (bars, stadiums, cinemas, etc) will remain closed with no estimated date of reopening yet.

It's rumored that some companies would be allowed to restart with their work but with minimal staff and rotating their empoyees to reduces the chances of contagion. However this will depend of local authorities decisions. In the metropolitan area (the city of Buenos Aires and its surroundings) that concentrate the 60% of the cases the consensus from the specialists is to keep the current status for a little longer than in the other jurisdictions of the country, as is considered that the peak of contagion is still to come.

Short update:

As expected, the metropolitan area will remain in quarantine without changes, maintaining the status of phase 3 of the strategy against the virus. The rest of the country is going to advance to the phase 4, that involves a slow return to work for some activities as told before. Borders will remain closed and travel between jurisdictions is still not allowed to general population.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains--however improbable--must be the truth." --Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2374
  • Simply the best.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #107 on: May 09, 2020, 06:06:27 PM »
Brazil reached 10000 deaths today.
And our president went on a jet ski ride. He also had a BBQ planned.
While everyday he goes out and shakes hands with people, too.

I wished we had followed Argentina's plan from the beginning. Now we're all screwed over here.
I believe Brazil will become the new epicenter of COVID19, once the US is done with it.
Logged
Bad moments are like footprints in the beach sand
One day the tide makes them go away...

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1995
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #108 on: May 12, 2020, 12:48:47 AM »
The Philippines now has 11,000 coronavirus cases as of today, with nearly 800 deaths and 2,000 recoveries.

Just earlier today PH time, our President has announced the "Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine" lockdown in Metro Manila, the province of Laguna and Cebu City until May 31, as it was previously announced the lockdown in the mentioned areas until May 15, with the remaining areas shifted to "General Community Quarantine" from May 16, that people may allow to return to work and limited number of passengers in public transportation to implement with social distancing rules.

Americans are screwed with reaching 80,000 deaths and 1.3 million cases of COVID-19.
« Last Edit: May 12, 2020, 12:56:21 AM by claude_24hrs »
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51313
  • TAR Detective
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #109 on: May 12, 2020, 02:55:39 PM »
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #110 on: May 14, 2020, 11:18:05 AM »
My small county in Ohio of about 49,000 people has 46 confirmed and 2 probable cases as of yesterday.  9 were hospitalized, 20 have recovered and there were 3 deaths. Average age is 56.  75% are female, 25% are male.  Ages range from 21 to 91.

There has been an outbreak in a county near me that has a huge poultry farming/processing facility.  The cases in that county shot up in number of cases in the last week going from less than 50 to 101. They also have 138 pending cases.  Along with the outbreak at Cooper Farms, there is now a nursing home being watched very closely with having both a resident and an employee testing positive.

As for Ohio, we are now over 25,000 cases.  Age range of all positives are less than 1 to 108 years.  54% are male/46% are female.

Between prisoners, prison workers and healthcare workers, they total 9,034 of those cases for 36%.  Another 4,385 (17%) cases involve nursing home residents and employees.  In the national media you see a lot about how this is hitting the black community hard.  That is not the case in Ohio. 50% of our cases are White with only 26% being black.

As for the state population percentages, not a whole lot has changed for the top of the chart with 4 of the top 5 being in the northeast:

1. New York - 1.75%
2. New Jersey - 1.58%
3. Rhode Island - 1.13%
4. Connecticut - 0.97%
5. District of Columbia - 0.93%

The rest of the top 10:
6. Massachusetts
7. Delaware
8. Louisiana
9. Illinois
10. Maryland

Ohio has moved back down to 27th since the surge in mid-April from the prison population.  Other states with over 10 million population:
Pennsylvania - 11
Michigan - 12
Georgia - 19
Florida - 32
California - 34
North Carolina - 38
Texas - 41

Washington the original epicenter is now at 26th.
Logged

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51313
  • TAR Detective
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #111 on: May 16, 2020, 12:18:17 PM »
Thanks for the great updates. I am bracing for more as states are testing "back to normal" too fast...
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3783
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #112 on: May 16, 2020, 04:24:15 PM »
CNN correspondent Will Ripley, who is based in Hong Kong, but who has spent the last thre and a half months in Tokyo, returned to Hong Kong this week. What is usually a five hour trip became 23 hours, and into a two week home isolation after returning. He documented the trip in a eight minute segment posted on his IG account, and that aired on CNN.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CAP5pJPJ418/?igshid=4wf9zfxde8z6
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline TARUSAFan

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 995
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #113 on: May 17, 2020, 07:23:26 AM »
From a post shared by a friend in Facebook, this really saddens me.


Quote
A very SAD day for a 100 years old industry of AVIATION.

- Virgin fires more than 3,000 people including 600 Pilots.

- Virgin Australia files for Bankruptcy.

- Air Mauritius goes into Administration.

- South African Airways Bankrupt.

- Finnair returns 12 planes and lays off 2,400 people.

- YOU grounds 22 planes and fires 4,100 people.

- Ryanair grounds 113 planes and gets rid of 900 pilots for the moment, 450 more in the coming months.

- Norwegian completely stops its long-haul activity!!! The 787s are returned to the lessors.

- SAS returns 14 planes and fires 520 pilots... The Scandinavian states are studying a plan to liquidate Norwegian and SAS to rebuild a new company from their ashes.

- Ethiad cancels 18 orders for A350, grounds 10 A380 and 10 Boeing 787. Lays off 720 staff.

- Emirates grounds 38 A380s and cancels all orders for the Boeing 777x (150 aircraft, the largest order for this type). They "invite" all employees over 56 to retire

- Wizzair returns 32 A320s and lays off 1,200 people, including 200 pilots, another wave of 430 layoffs planned in the coming months. Remaining employees will see their wages reduced by 30%.

- IAG (British Airways parent company) abandons the takeover of Air Europa (and will pay 40 million compensation for that).

- IAG (Iberia) grounds 56 planes.

- IAG (British Airways) grounds 34 planes. Everyone over 58 to retire.

- Luxair reduces its fleet by 50% (and associated redundancies)

- CSA abolishes its long-haul sector and keeps only 5 medium-haul aircraft.

- Eurowings goes into Bankruptcy

- Brussels Airline reduces its fleet by 50% (and associated redundancies).

- Lufthansa plans to ground 72 aircraft (in 2 instalments).

- Hop is studying the possibility of reducing fleet and staff by 50%.

Additional info:

Currently, 60 new aircraft stored at Airbus with no buyers in sight (order cancellations) including 18 A350s.

They *forecast a minimum of 8,000 grounded planes by September*. With an average of 5.8 crews per plane (medium and long haul combined), that would make *more than 90,000 unemployed pilots worldwide*

*The Air Transport Industry is on Life Support !*

This will have a major impact on our lifestyle.

https://www.facebook.com/roumel.mercado/posts/10158025791461488



« Last Edit: May 17, 2020, 09:34:26 AM by TARUSAFan »
Logged

Offline ghostbusted

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 47
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #114 on: May 18, 2020, 12:16:34 AM »
I have a kind of off the wall idea to help the airline industry. The solution may already be built into the planes. They all have emergency oxygen supplies built in with drop down masks. If they can enlarge the supply tanks and/or switch the supply to air couldn't each passenger have a separate air supply to breath so you wouldn't have to worry about the virus being carried throughout the cabin?
Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9404
  • We did it!
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #115 on: May 19, 2020, 07:41:03 PM »
Update from Argentina:

It's rummored that quarantine will have a new extesion, this time until June 7th, as confirmed cases have increased until reaching three digits numbers in the last days (what coincides with the expectation of the contagion peak for this moment of the year when quarantine was initially imposed).
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains--however improbable--must be the truth." --Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2374
  • Simply the best.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #116 on: May 19, 2020, 08:37:52 PM »
Bolsonaro cancelled his national TV pronouncement where we would advise AGAINST the quarantine.

Just as Brazil had its worst day with 1179 deaths registered. The total number is already at 18000 deaths.

He already fired two health ministers who were advising in favour of the Quarantine.
He doesn't want a health minister. He wants a puppet.
And there is definitely blood in his hands.
Logged
Bad moments are like footprints in the beach sand
One day the tide makes them go away...

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9404
  • We did it!
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #117 on: Today at 08:41:27 PM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on May 19, 2020, 07:41:03 PM
Update from Argentina:

It's rummored that quarantine will have a new extesion, this time until June 7th, as confirmed cases have increased until reaching three digits numbers in the last days (what coincides with the expectation of the contagion peak for this moment of the year when quarantine was initially imposed).

President Fernández has just confirmed the new extension until June 7th in the current conditionds in the Metropolitan area (with an increase of the cases on the poorer neighborhoods) and in the provinces of Córdoba and Chaco. Some of the previous restrictions could return trying to reduce the contagion again. Good news are the absence of new cases during the last days in 19 provinces of the country.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains--however improbable--must be the truth." --Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Air

  • Big Brother Updaters
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2234
  • oh you speak french? oh man that's deep
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #118 on: Today at 09:04:11 PM »
I can swim on June 1 *dab*
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 