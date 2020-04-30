My small county in Ohio of about 49,000 people has 46 confirmed and 2 probable cases as of yesterday. 9 were hospitalized, 20 have recovered and there were 3 deaths. Average age is 56. 75% are female, 25% are male. Ages range from 21 to 91.



There has been an outbreak in a county near me that has a huge poultry farming/processing facility. The cases in that county shot up in number of cases in the last week going from less than 50 to 101. They also have 138 pending cases. Along with the outbreak at Cooper Farms, there is now a nursing home being watched very closely with having both a resident and an employee testing positive.



As for Ohio, we are now over 25,000 cases. Age range of all positives are less than 1 to 108 years. 54% are male/46% are female.



Between prisoners, prison workers and healthcare workers, they total 9,034 of those cases for 36%. Another 4,385 (17%) cases involve nursing home residents and employees. In the national media you see a lot about how this is hitting the black community hard. That is not the case in Ohio. 50% of our cases are White with only 26% being black.



As for the state population percentages, not a whole lot has changed for the top of the chart with 4 of the top 5 being in the northeast:



1. New York - 1.75%

2. New Jersey - 1.58%

3. Rhode Island - 1.13%

4. Connecticut - 0.97%

5. District of Columbia - 0.93%



The rest of the top 10:

6. Massachusetts

7. Delaware

8. Louisiana

9. Illinois

10. Maryland



Ohio has moved back down to 27th since the surge in mid-April from the prison population. Other states with over 10 million population:

Pennsylvania - 11

Michigan - 12

Georgia - 19

Florida - 32

California - 34

North Carolina - 38

Texas - 41



Washington the original epicenter is now at 26th.