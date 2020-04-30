The Philippines now has 11,000 coronavirus cases as of today, with nearly 800 deaths and 2,000 recoveries.
Just earlier today PH time, our President has announced the "Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine" lockdown in Metro Manila, the province of Laguna and Cebu City until May 31, as it was previously announced the lockdown in the mentioned areas until May 15, with the remaining areas shifted to "General Community Quarantine" from May 16, that people may allow to return to work and limited number of passengers in public transportation to implement with social distancing rules.
Americans are screwed with reaching 80,000 deaths and 1.3 million cases of COVID-19.