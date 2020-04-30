Update from Argentina:



To be announced tonight, but the quarantine will be extended until May 24th (in fact it'll be until the next day as it's a national holiday).



Places with high affluence of public (bars, stadiums, cinemas, etc) will remain closed with no estimated date of reopening yet.



It's rumored that some companies would be allowed to restart with their work but with minimal staff and rotating their empoyees to reduces the chances of contagion. However this will depend of local authorities decisions. In the metropolitan area (the city of Buenos Aires and its surroundings) that concentrate the 60% of the cases the consensus from the specialists is to keep the current status for a little longer than in the other jurisdictions of the country, as is considered that the peak of contagion is still to come.