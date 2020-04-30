« previous next »
Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info

Air

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
April 30, 2020, 08:22:20 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on April 30, 2020, 07:51:16 PM
A little update from Australia!

From today, residents in New South Wales will be able to visit to another household

In the Northern Territory it's now legal to play outdoor non-contact sport, hold an outdoor wedding or funeral. In two weeks time, the Territory will allow for pubs and restaurants to reopen, as well as shopping centres, indoor gyms and beauty therapy for "non-facial services". On June 5, all businesses will be allowed to return, including nightclubs and team sports.

From Saturday, Queenslanders will be able to drive within 50 kilometres of their home or go shopping for non-essential items.

Western Australians will be able to gather in groups as big as 10 from Monday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has said the state will not consider loosening its restrictions until May 11.  :groan:

https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/coronavirus-updates-live-sydney-aged-care-resident-dies-russian-pm-diagnosed-with-covid-19-20200501-p54ou6.html

this is because the northern territory hasn't reported a new case in literally nearly a month, queensland has reported 7 cases over the last 7 days (and wa has reported 3), and vic has a high rate of community transmission making it *literally* more dangerous to open up in vic

stop being so partisan
Lemontail

April 30, 2020, 09:59:50 PM
Good thing I'm not in Orange County in SoCal...
georgiapeach

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
May 01, 2020, 10:44:46 AM
Quote from: Lemontail on April 30, 2020, 09:59:50 PM
Good thing I'm not in Orange County in SoCal...

New news??
chill_sd

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
May 01, 2020, 11:53:49 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on May 01, 2020, 10:44:46 AM
Quote from: Lemontail on April 30, 2020, 09:59:50 PM
Good thing I'm not in Orange County in SoCal...

New news??

This may be a reference to the Governor shutting down their beaches due to rules not being followed. San Diego and other coastal counties have had success with people social distancing on newly reopened beaches.
theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
May 05, 2020, 07:44:24 AM

This was posted this morning from Political Wire with a link to the Los Angeles Times reporting.

https://politicalwire.com/2020/05/05/a-mutant-coronavirus-has-emerged/

 A Mutant Coronavirus Has Emerged
May 5, 2020 at 8:07 am EDT By Taegan Goddard 17 Comments

Scientists have identified a new strain of the coronavirus that has become dominant worldwide and appears to be more contagious than the versions that spread in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles Times reports.
The new strain appeared in February in Europe, migrated quickly to the East Coast of the United States and has been the dominant strain across the world since mid-March.
In addition to spreading faster, it may make people vulnerable to a second infection after a first bout with the disease.

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-05-05/mutant-coronavirus-has-emerged-more-contagious-than-original
Alenaveda

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Yesterday at 02:41:33 PM
Update from Argentina:

To be announced tonight, but the quarantine will be extended until May 24th (in fact it'll be until the next day as it's a national holiday).

Places with high affluence of public (bars, stadiums, cinemas, etc) will remain closed with no estimated date of reopening yet.

It's rumored that some companies would be allowed to restart with their work but with minimal staff and rotating their empoyees to reduces the chances of contagion. However this will depend of local authorities decisions. In the metropolitan area (the city of Buenos Aires and its surroundings) that concentrate the 60% of the cases the consensus from the specialists is to keep the current status for a little longer than in the other jurisdictions of the country, as is considered that the peak of contagion is still to come.
Alenaveda

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Today at 01:39:50 AM
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 02:41:33 PM
Update from Argentina:

To be announced tonight, but the quarantine will be extended until May 24th (in fact it'll be until the next day as it's a national holiday).

Places with high affluence of public (bars, stadiums, cinemas, etc) will remain closed with no estimated date of reopening yet.

It's rumored that some companies would be allowed to restart with their work but with minimal staff and rotating their empoyees to reduces the chances of contagion. However this will depend of local authorities decisions. In the metropolitan area (the city of Buenos Aires and its surroundings) that concentrate the 60% of the cases the consensus from the specialists is to keep the current status for a little longer than in the other jurisdictions of the country, as is considered that the peak of contagion is still to come.

Short update:

As expected, the metropolitan area will remain in quarantine without changes, maintaining the status of phase 3 of the strategy against the virus. The rest of the country is going to advance to the phase 4, that involves a slow return to work for some activities as told before. Borders will remain closed and travel between jurisdictions is still not allowed to general population.
