This was posted this morning from Political Wire with a link to the Los Angeles Times reporting.A Mutant Coronavirus Has EmergedMay 5, 2020 at 8:07 am EDT By Taegan Goddard 17 CommentsScientists have identified a new strain of the coronavirus that has become dominant worldwide and appears to be more contagious than the versions that spread in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles Times reports.The new strain appeared in February in Europe, migrated quickly to the East Coast of the United States and has been the dominant strain across the world since mid-March.In addition to spreading faster, it may make people vulnerable to a second infection after a first bout with the disease.