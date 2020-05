This was posted this morning from Political Wire with a link to the Los Angeles Times reporting.A Mutant Coronavirus Has EmergedMay 5, 2020 at 8:07 am EDT By Taegan Goddard 17 Comments“Scientists have identified a new strain of the coronavirus that has become dominant worldwide and appears to be more contagious than the versions that spread in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Los Angeles Times reports.“The new strain appeared in February in Europe, migrated quickly to the East Coast of the United States and has been the dominant strain across the world since mid-March.”“In addition to spreading faster, it may make people vulnerable to a second infection after a first bout with the disease.”