A little update from Australia! From today, residents in New South Wales will be able to visit to another householdIn the Northern Territory it's now legal to play outdoor non-contact sport, hold an outdoor wedding or funeral. In two weeks time, the Territory will allow for pubs and restaurants to reopen, as well as shopping centres, indoor gyms and beauty therapy for "non-facial services". On June 5, all businesses will be allowed to return, including nightclubs and team sports.From Saturday, Queenslanders will be able to drive within 50 kilometres of their home or go shopping for non-essential items.Western Australians will be able to gather in groups as big as 10 from Monday.Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has said the state will not consider loosening its restrictions until May 11. https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/coronavirus-updates-live-sydney-aged-care-resident-dies-russian-pm-diagnosed-with-covid-19-20200501-p54ou6.html
Good thing I'm not in Orange County in SoCal...
Quote from: Lemontail on Yesterday at 09:59:50 PMGood thing I'm not in Orange County in SoCal...New news??
