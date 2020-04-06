« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info  (Read 5594 times)

0 Members and 7 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1975
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #75 on: April 06, 2020, 11:41:10 PM »
On the regard in my home country's status about COVID-19, the press secretary announced the lockdown to extend until April 30.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7125
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #76 on: April 08, 2020, 11:12:09 PM »
Australia's border/travel restrictions at the moment. At the moment, the only travel 'allowed' is between Victoria & New South Wales. But that is restricted and discouraged and must only be used for 'essential' reasons! :(  :'(

Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9395
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #77 on: April 08, 2020, 11:33:50 PM »
Update:

Quarantine extended until April 23rd. Government is analysing if some activities are allowed to restart after passing that date, with some restrictions.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains--however improbable--must be the truth." --Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline SuperTux

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #78 on: April 10, 2020, 08:30:04 PM »
ABC news says that intelligence reported warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November last year.

Link: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/intelligence-report-warned-coronavirus-crisis-early-november-sources/story?id=70031273

My questions:
1) The first case of Covid-19 in Wuhan was diagnosed on Dec 8, 2019. How come America knew it in November? By then nobody knew it in China, even our disease prevention and control center.
2) The intelligence report gave the White House more than three months to prepare. And this is the preparation result?
Logged
好像用中文做签名档会比较酷。

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1975
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #79 on: April 10, 2020, 08:37:44 PM »
For the whole coronavirus lockdown data outside of mainland China, Wikipedia has the whole template that worldwide lockdowns have been started and would end the targeted date. Once the government may extend in the next days or lifted the expiry date.

Some countries have extended the lockdown to end in May as government have strict measures with continuous number of COVID-19 cases.
Logged

Offline Lemontail

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 879
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #80 on: April 10, 2020, 08:42:29 PM »
Quote from: SuperTux on April 10, 2020, 08:30:04 PM
ABC news says that intelligence reported warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November last year.

Link: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/intelligence-report-warned-coronavirus-crisis-early-november-sources/story?id=70031273

My questions:
1) The first case of Covid-19 in Wuhan was diagnosed on Dec 8, 2019. How come America knew it in November? By then nobody knew it in China, even our disease prevention and control center.
2) The intelligence report gave the White House more than three months to prepare. And this is the preparation result?

Wasn't it 1 December 2019, with possible earlier case on 17 November 2019?
Logged
"I will not not be rich" - Renata Klein on Big Little Lies

Offline SuperTux

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #81 on: April 10, 2020, 08:56:26 PM »
Quote from: Lemontail on April 10, 2020, 08:42:29 PM
Quote from: SuperTux on April 10, 2020, 08:30:04 PM
ABC news says that intelligence reported warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November last year.

Link: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/intelligence-report-warned-coronavirus-crisis-early-november-sources/story?id=70031273

My questions:
1) The first case of Covid-19 in Wuhan was diagnosed on Dec 8, 2019. How come America knew it in November? By then nobody knew it in China, even our disease prevention and control center.
2) The intelligence report gave the White House more than three months to prepare. And this is the preparation result?

Wasn't it 1 December 2019, with possible earlier case on 17 November 2019?

The date of diagnosis and publicity was Dec 8. The presumed date of his infection was Dec 1.

But maybe you're right because I notice there's news saying it could be traced back to Nov 17.

Logged
好像用中文做签名档会比较酷。

Offline georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51185
  • TAR Detective
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #82 on: April 10, 2020, 11:48:54 PM »
The wiki article may be inaccurate and states it is not updated. Wiki can be edited...it cannot always be counted to be an accurate source and is certainly NOT an "Official Update."
Moving forward please only quote verified sources here. Thanks.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline dpe

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 165
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #83 on: April 13, 2020, 12:47:46 PM »
Logged

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #84 on: April 13, 2020, 02:00:49 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 02, 2020, 07:46:58 PM
Quote from: HavaDrPepper on April 02, 2020, 05:06:35 PM


It is interesting to see what states are at the top though.  4 of the top 5 are in the northeast (New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut).  Louisiana has snuck into the top 5 (3rd)  and Michigan is now up to 6th.  You can tell where the hot spots in the country are.  Washington has been moving down (now 8th) because their cases are on the downswing since they are in the recovery phase.  DC is sitting in 7th, Rhode Island in 9th and Colorado in 10th.

 :carryon:

How about giving us a Top Ten daily update? Or however often you do them...

Sorry Peach... I don't come on here every day!

But, here are the stats for 4/13/20:

1 - New York   note: as of 2:45 p.m. New York is showing 195,198 cases with a population of approximately 19.4 million.  First state to reach the 1% mark.
2 - New Jersey
3 - Louisiana
4 - Massachusetts
5 - Connecticut
6 - District of Columbia
7 - Rhode Island
8 - Michigan
9 - Pennsylvania
10 - Delaware

Top 10 states in population and their ranking of cases (all these states have 10+ million in population):

1 - California ranks 32
2 - Texas ranks 39
3 - Florida ranks 20
4 - New York ranks 1
5 - Pennsylvania ranks 9
6 - Illinois ranks 11
7 - Ohio ranks 31
8 - Georgia ranks 15
9 - North Carolina ranks 44
10 - Michigan ranks 8

California, Texas, Ohio and North Carolina all have been at least 25th or lower in the rankings all along.  From my memory, the highest Ohio has been (my home) has been 27th.  Also, note the state of Washington has fallen to 13th.

Definitely fluid but very interesting.  John Hopkins has also added new maps to their website with statistical information for each county in the USA.  Now that is really interesting!  https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3757
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #85 on: April 18, 2020, 03:07:30 PM »
This article is about a renowned global expert on pandemics and global public health, Dr. Julio Frenk, currently President of The University of Miami.
After an overview of his background and experience, it quotes Dr. Frenk from an interview (via Zoom) about pandemics and the COVID19 pandemic in particular. Fascinating, and shows why one university got ahead of the curve.
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/coronavirus/article242035071.html
« Last Edit: April 23, 2020, 03:22:31 PM by theschnauzers »
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9395
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #86 on: April 21, 2020, 12:07:45 PM »
Update from Argentina:

It's almost sure that quarantine will be extended beyond April 26th. No info on the new ending date yet; but there are rumors that it'll apply only for urban areas and provinces with confirmed cases. On those that have no cases there could be a limited aperture of the activities.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains--however improbable--must be the truth." --Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2358
  • I love RFF!
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #87 on: April 21, 2020, 01:27:17 PM »
I think Brazil will become the new epicenter of COVID once the US cases start to go down.

Even though i think the people are taking good measures, our country is large and i'm only saying what i see - in the south we are taking good measures.

Up north i think people are really not taking care of themselves. Plus the president is really minimizing the crisis, since he said it is "just a minur flu"
Logged

Online Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2963
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #88 on: April 21, 2020, 01:45:00 PM »
For sure, man, a leader like Bolsonaro at the helm of this is a recipe for disaster :(
Logged

Offline Declive

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2358
  • I love RFF!
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #89 on: April 21, 2020, 03:21:05 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on April 21, 2020, 01:45:00 PM
For sure, man, a leader like Bolsonaro at the helm of this is a recipe for disaster :(

Yeah. The the health minister was doing a great job, always putting science in 1st place and presenting studies along with his thoughts. And Bolsonaro fired him.
Logged

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #90 on: April 21, 2020, 06:48:26 PM »
It was an interesting weekend looking at the updates from the Ohio Department of Health. On 4/18 there were 1081 new cases, 4/19 was 1353 and 4/20 was 1224.  But digging into the numbers and other info on the state website, the majority of those cases were from a prison.  Today's increase was 734 which is more in line with what it has been and that number includes more positives in one of the prisons.  I expect our numbers to be higher until the prison testing is done.

In Thursday's press conference, it was stated that all residents of a prison dorm (not sure the number in it) were tested. 152 were positive and 60 of those showed ABSOLUTELY NO SYMPTOMS at all.  There had been a few cases at another prison a week or 2 earlier.  The decision was made to test all inmates and prison workers at all prisons in the state.

Today's stats show 13,725 positive cases in the state.  Prisoners are 3,762 of those numbers. Prison staff have 319 positives.  Almost 30% of the positive cases in the state.

Another number they have been tracking is the number of health care professionals that confirm positive.  Up until this past weekend, that number has been about 21% of the state total.  It is now down to 16% because of the uptick in the prison positives.  Healthcare workers are 2,169 positives in the state.

Top 10 states as of 4/21:

1. New York
2. New Jersey (has now also reached the 1% of their population mark)
3. Massachusetts
4. Connecticut
5. Louisiana
6. Rhode Island
7. District of Columbia
8. Michigan
9. Delaware
10. Pennsylvania

Ohio now ranks 22nd, the highest it has been.  State of Washington, the first hot spot has dropped to 17th.

Other interesting (to me) stats:

The age range for positives in the state of Ohio is less than 1 year old to the ripe old age of 106!  Until they started testing the prisons, the gender percent was pretty even at 50% male/50% female.  That is now 60% male/40% female.  In my small county, females are 17 of the 23 positives with an age range of 21 to 91.  3 deaths, 2 male/1 female. Males were 64 and 72. Female was 82.

School buildings are closed for the school year, all learning will continue online.  The state shut down expires May 1st. Some things are going to open up but no specifics have been released yet.
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3757
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #91 on: April 21, 2020, 08:20:16 PM »
The numbers over the past week in Iowa have coincided with outbreaks in the past few weeks at various meat packing facilities for pork, beef and poultry. It has lead to daily increases of over 200 to 500 positive cases per day; 84 of the states 99 counties have now reported at least 1 positive test, which shows the continued incidence of community spread in the many counties that are rural. The states three most populous counties continue to lead in the number of cases, which over half the cases statewide are age 60 and under, including children and infants.
Its not clear what the governor plans to do when her current orders expire next week, except that public schools will remain closed until the fall. One area of the state is under more strict measures, and two other of the five remaining areas are close to needed more strict measures. If that occurs, over half of the states population and half of its area will be affected. But a new program has been announced for testing that would allow many locally based testing sites that would rapidly increase the data to determine the actual extent of current and historic spread of COVID19, that might allow some reopening. Meanwhile the three largest healthcare networks in the state continue to consolidate their resources and this suggest Iowa has not yet peaked in transmissions. Routine medical appointments or for minor health issues are out of the question anytime soon.
« Last Edit: April 23, 2020, 03:20:55 PM by theschnauzers »
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9395
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 12:30:15 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on April 21, 2020, 12:07:45 PM
Update from Argentina:

It's almost sure that quarantine will be extended beyond April 26th. No info on the new ending date yet; but there are rumors that it'll apply only for urban areas and provinces with confirmed cases. On those that have no cases there could be a limited aperture of the activities.

Still pending the official announcement but quarantine will extend until May 10th. In 9 provinces Governors will have the authority to restart local activities on the basis of following strict protocols. In the rest there could be happening something similar in areas without cases.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains--however improbable--must be the truth." --Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3757
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 02:43:43 PM »
An update: In the 48 hours between 10 AM Thursday and Saturday, there were over 1100 new cases reported in Iowa, and there are now over 5,000 cases reported statewide. The death count has reached 100 statewide. A lot of the cases do seem to be in communities with the meat, poultry, and pork packing plants, as those facilities are having to close and deep clean and test employees, who appear to be getting it from community spread. The governor here has decided, for some reason, to allow farmers markets to reopen under strict social distancing guidelines and to allow elective surgeries but not dental procedures.

In walking Edele around, I continue to see people without masks, generally middle age or younger. Some of them appear to be employees who arent able to work remotely. Its pretty apparent that somehow the numerous orders set to expire on April 30, as the trend has clearly not peaked, and the daily variations is making it difficult to see if the light at the end of the tunnel is coming anytime soon. And even if businesses were to be allowed to reopen, with schools closed until the next school year in August, many parents simply wouldnt be able to go into a workplace rather than working remotely.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9395
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #94 on: Today at 01:20:40 AM »
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 12:30:15 AM
Quote from: Alenaveda on April 21, 2020, 12:07:45 PM
Update from Argentina:

It's almost sure that quarantine will be extended beyond April 26th. No info on the new ending date yet; but there are rumors that it'll apply only for urban areas and provinces with confirmed cases. On those that have no cases there could be a limited aperture of the activities.

Still pending the official announcement but quarantine will extend until May 10th. In 9 provinces Governors will have the authority to restart local activities on the basis of following strict protocols. In the rest there could be happening something similar in areas without cases.

A little update:

President confirmed the date of the new extension and hinted that there could be more periods of confinement before starting with the complete reopening of all activities.

Also it'll be allowed to exit the house during one hour daily only and with a distance range of not more than 500 meters around the place people is living (this is besides of going to purchase medicine and groceries); it's implicit that they must follow the protocols imposed for circulating on the street.

EDIT: Two governors had already told that won't allow the "one hour exits" in their provinces, and the same criteria could be applied in the city of Buenos Aires and other jurisdictions, as it's feared that may lead into an increase in the number of people infected.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:53:58 PM by Alenaveda »
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains--however improbable--must be the truth." --Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9395
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #95 on: Today at 05:29:36 PM »
Another update:

Seven jurisdictions have now banned the "one hour exits" announced yesterday by the National Goverment in every major city and urban areas of them. That group includes the "big four": City of Buenos Aires, Province of Buenos Aires, Province of Santa Fé and Province of Córdoba. 
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains--however improbable--must be the truth." --Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 