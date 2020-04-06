An update: In the 48 hours between 10 AM Thursday and Saturday, there were over 1100 new cases reported in Iowa, and there are now over 5,000 cases reported statewide. The death count has reached 100 statewide. A lot of the cases do seem to be in communities with the meat, poultry, and pork packing plants, as those facilities are having to close and deep clean and test employees, who appear to be getting it from community spread. The governor here has decided, for some reason, to allow farmers markets to reopen under strict social distancing guidelines and to allow elective surgeries but not dental procedures.
In walking Edele around, I continue to see people without masks, generally middle age or younger. Some of them appear to be employees who arent able to work remotely. Its pretty apparent that somehow the numerous orders set to expire on April 30, as the trend has clearly not peaked, and the daily variations is making it difficult to see if the light at the end of the tunnel is coming anytime soon. And even if businesses were to be allowed to reopen, with schools closed until the next school year in August, many parents simply wouldnt be able to go into a workplace rather than working remotely.