It was an interesting weekend looking at the updates from the Ohio Department of Health. On 4/18 there were 1081 new cases, 4/19 was 1353 and 4/20 was 1224. But digging into the numbers and other info on the state website, the majority of those cases were from a prison. Today's increase was 734 which is more in line with what it has been and that number includes more positives in one of the prisons. I expect our numbers to be higher until the prison testing is done.



In Thursday's press conference, it was stated that all residents of a prison dorm (not sure the number in it) were tested. 152 were positive and 60 of those showed ABSOLUTELY NO SYMPTOMS at all. There had been a few cases at another prison a week or 2 earlier. The decision was made to test all inmates and prison workers at all prisons in the state.



Today's stats show 13,725 positive cases in the state. Prisoners are 3,762 of those numbers. Prison staff have 319 positives. Almost 30% of the positive cases in the state.



Another number they have been tracking is the number of health care professionals that confirm positive. Up until this past weekend, that number has been about 21% of the state total. It is now down to 16% because of the uptick in the prison positives. Healthcare workers are 2,169 positives in the state.



Top 10 states as of 4/21:



1. New York

2. New Jersey (has now also reached the 1% of their population mark)

3. Massachusetts

4. Connecticut

5. Louisiana

6. Rhode Island

7. District of Columbia

8. Michigan

9. Delaware

10. Pennsylvania



Ohio now ranks 22nd, the highest it has been. State of Washington, the first hot spot has dropped to 17th.



Other interesting (to me) stats:



The age range for positives in the state of Ohio is less than 1 year old to the ripe old age of 106! Until they started testing the prisons, the gender percent was pretty even at 50% male/50% female. That is now 60% male/40% female. In my small county, females are 17 of the 23 positives with an age range of 21 to 91. 3 deaths, 2 male/1 female. Males were 64 and 72. Female was 82.



School buildings are closed for the school year, all learning will continue online. The state shut down expires May 1st. Some things are going to open up but no specifics have been released yet.