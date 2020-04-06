It is interesting to see what states are at the top though. 4 of the top 5 are in the northeast (New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut). Louisiana has snuck into the top 5 (3rd) and Michigan is now up to 6th. You can tell where the hot spots in the country are. Washington has been moving down (now 8th) because their cases are on the downswing since they are in the recovery phase. DC is sitting in 7th, Rhode Island in 9th and Colorado in 10th.
How about giving us a Top Ten daily update? Or however often you do them...
Sorry Peach... I don't come on here every day!
But, here are the stats for 4/13/20:
1 - New York note: as of 2:45 p.m. New York is showing 195,198 cases with a population of approximately 19.4 million. First state to reach the 1% mark.
2 - New Jersey
3 - Louisiana
4 - Massachusetts
5 - Connecticut
6 - District of Columbia
7 - Rhode Island
8 - Michigan
9 - Pennsylvania
10 - Delaware
Top 10 states in population and their ranking of cases (all these states have 10+ million in population):
1 - California ranks 32
2 - Texas ranks 39
3 - Florida ranks 20
4 - New York ranks 1
5 - Pennsylvania ranks 9
6 - Illinois ranks 11
7 - Ohio ranks 31
8 - Georgia ranks 15
9 - North Carolina ranks 44
10 - Michigan ranks 8
California, Texas, Ohio and North Carolina all have been at least 25th or lower in the rankings all along. From my memory, the highest Ohio has been (my home) has been 27th. Also, note the state of Washington has fallen to 13th.
Definitely fluid but very interesting. John Hopkins has also added new maps to their website with statistical information for each county in the USA. Now that is really interesting! https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map