« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info  (Read 4810 times)

0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1986
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #75 on: April 06, 2020, 11:41:10 PM »
On the regard in my home country's status about COVID-19, the press secretary announced the lockdown to extend until April 30.
Logged

Offline BourkieBoy

  • Aussie Updater (TAR and Survivor)
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 7127
  • The best shows out there!
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #76 on: April 08, 2020, 11:12:09 PM »
Australia's border/travel restrictions at the moment. At the moment, the only travel 'allowed' is between Victoria & New South Wales. But that is restricted and discouraged and must only be used for 'essential' reasons! :(  :'(

Logged
I enjoy ''The Big Three' Reality TV shows!

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 9384
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #77 on: April 08, 2020, 11:33:50 PM »
Update:

Quarantine extended until April 23rd. Government is analysing if some activities are allowed to restart after passing that date, with some restrictions.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains--however improbable--must be the truth." --Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline SuperTux

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #78 on: April 10, 2020, 08:30:04 PM »
ABC news says that intelligence reported warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November last year.

Link: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/intelligence-report-warned-coronavirus-crisis-early-november-sources/story?id=70031273

My questions:
1) The first case of Covid-19 in Wuhan was diagnosed on Dec 8, 2019. How come America knew it in November? By then nobody knew it in China, even our disease prevention and control center.
2) The intelligence report gave the White House more than three months to prepare. And this is the preparation result?
Logged
好像用中文做签名档会比较酷。

Offline claude_24hrs

  • " I am Claude "
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1986
  • Not interested with fantasy games
    • Facebook
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #79 on: April 10, 2020, 08:37:44 PM »
For the whole coronavirus lockdown data outside of mainland China, Wikipedia has the whole template that worldwide lockdowns have been started and would end the targeted date. Once the government may extend in the next days or lifted the expiry date.

Some countries have extended the lockdown to end in May as government have strict measures with continuous number of COVID-19 cases.
Logged

Offline Lemontail

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 880
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #80 on: April 10, 2020, 08:42:29 PM »
Quote from: SuperTux on April 10, 2020, 08:30:04 PM
ABC news says that intelligence reported warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November last year.

Link: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/intelligence-report-warned-coronavirus-crisis-early-november-sources/story?id=70031273

My questions:
1) The first case of Covid-19 in Wuhan was diagnosed on Dec 8, 2019. How come America knew it in November? By then nobody knew it in China, even our disease prevention and control center.
2) The intelligence report gave the White House more than three months to prepare. And this is the preparation result?

Wasn't it 1 December 2019, with possible earlier case on 17 November 2019?
Logged
"I will not not be rich" - Renata Klein on Big Little Lies

Offline SuperTux

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 907
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #81 on: April 10, 2020, 08:56:26 PM »
Quote from: Lemontail on April 10, 2020, 08:42:29 PM
Quote from: SuperTux on April 10, 2020, 08:30:04 PM
ABC news says that intelligence reported warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November last year.

Link: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/intelligence-report-warned-coronavirus-crisis-early-november-sources/story?id=70031273

My questions:
1) The first case of Covid-19 in Wuhan was diagnosed on Dec 8, 2019. How come America knew it in November? By then nobody knew it in China, even our disease prevention and control center.
2) The intelligence report gave the White House more than three months to prepare. And this is the preparation result?

Wasn't it 1 December 2019, with possible earlier case on 17 November 2019?

The date of diagnosis and publicity was Dec 8. The presumed date of his infection was Dec 1.

But maybe you're right because I notice there's news saying it could be traced back to Nov 17.

Logged
好像用中文做签名档会比较酷。

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51201
  • TAR Detective
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #82 on: April 10, 2020, 11:48:54 PM »
The wiki article may be inaccurate and states it is not updated. Wiki can be edited...it cannot always be counted to be an accurate source and is certainly NOT an "Official Update."
Moving forward please only quote verified sources here. Thanks.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.

Offline dpe

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 165
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #83 on: April 13, 2020, 12:47:46 PM »
Logged

Offline HavaDrPepper

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #84 on: April 13, 2020, 02:00:49 PM »
Quote from: georgiapeach on April 02, 2020, 07:46:58 PM
Quote from: HavaDrPepper on April 02, 2020, 05:06:35 PM


It is interesting to see what states are at the top though.  4 of the top 5 are in the northeast (New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut).  Louisiana has snuck into the top 5 (3rd)  and Michigan is now up to 6th.  You can tell where the hot spots in the country are.  Washington has been moving down (now 8th) because their cases are on the downswing since they are in the recovery phase.  DC is sitting in 7th, Rhode Island in 9th and Colorado in 10th.

 :carryon:

How about giving us a Top Ten daily update? Or however often you do them...

Sorry Peach... I don't come on here every day!

But, here are the stats for 4/13/20:

1 - New York   note: as of 2:45 p.m. New York is showing 195,198 cases with a population of approximately 19.4 million.  First state to reach the 1% mark.
2 - New Jersey
3 - Louisiana
4 - Massachusetts
5 - Connecticut
6 - District of Columbia
7 - Rhode Island
8 - Michigan
9 - Pennsylvania
10 - Delaware

Top 10 states in population and their ranking of cases (all these states have 10+ million in population):

1 - California ranks 32
2 - Texas ranks 39
3 - Florida ranks 20
4 - New York ranks 1
5 - Pennsylvania ranks 9
6 - Illinois ranks 11
7 - Ohio ranks 31
8 - Georgia ranks 15
9 - North Carolina ranks 44
10 - Michigan ranks 8

California, Texas, Ohio and North Carolina all have been at least 25th or lower in the rankings all along.  From my memory, the highest Ohio has been (my home) has been 27th.  Also, note the state of Washington has fallen to 13th.

Definitely fluid but very interesting.  John Hopkins has also added new maps to their website with statistical information for each county in the USA.  Now that is really interesting!  https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/us-map
Logged

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3764
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #85 on: Today at 03:07:30 PM »
This article is about a renowned global expert on pandemics and global pandemic bloc health, Dr. Julio Frenk, President of The University of Miami.
After an overview of his background and experience, it quotes Dr. Frenk from an interview (via Zoom) about pandemics and the COVID19 pandemic in particular. Fascinating, and shows why one university got ahead of the curve.
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/coronavirus/article242035071.html
Logged
-- theschnauzers
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 