Offline claude_24hrs

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #75 on: April 06, 2020, 11:41:10 PM »
On the regard in my home country's status about COVID-19, the press secretary announced the lockdown to extend until April 30.
Online BourkieBoy

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #76 on: April 08, 2020, 11:12:09 PM »
Australia's border/travel restrictions at the moment. At the moment, the only travel 'allowed' is between Victoria & New South Wales. But that is restricted and discouraged and must only be used for 'essential' reasons! :(  :'(

Offline Alenaveda

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #77 on: April 08, 2020, 11:33:50 PM »
Update:

Quarantine extended until April 23rd. Government is analysing if some activities are allowed to restart after passing that date, with some restrictions.
Online SuperTux

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #78 on: Today at 08:30:04 PM »
ABC news says that intelligence reported warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November last year.

Link: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/intelligence-report-warned-coronavirus-crisis-early-november-sources/story?id=70031273

My questions:
1) The first case of Covid-19 in Wuhan was diagnosed on Dec 8, 2019. How come America knew it in November? By then nobody knew it in China, even our disease prevention and control center.
2) The intelligence report gave the White House more than three months to prepare. And this is the preparation result?
Offline claude_24hrs

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #79 on: Today at 08:37:44 PM »
For the whole coronavirus lockdown data outside of mainland China, Wikipedia has the whole template that worldwide lockdowns have been started and would end the targeted date. Once the government may extend in the next days or lifted the expiry date.

Some countries have extended the lockdown to end in May as government have strict measures with continuous number of COVID-19 cases.
Offline Lemontail

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:42:29 PM »
Quote from: SuperTux on Today at 08:30:04 PM
ABC news says that intelligence reported warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November last year.

Link: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/intelligence-report-warned-coronavirus-crisis-early-november-sources/story?id=70031273

My questions:
1) The first case of Covid-19 in Wuhan was diagnosed on Dec 8, 2019. How come America knew it in November? By then nobody knew it in China, even our disease prevention and control center.
2) The intelligence report gave the White House more than three months to prepare. And this is the preparation result?

Wasn't it 1 December 2019, with possible earlier case on 17 November 2019?
Online SuperTux

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:56:26 PM »
Quote from: Lemontail on Today at 08:42:29 PM
Quote from: SuperTux on Today at 08:30:04 PM
ABC news says that intelligence reported warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November last year.

Link: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/intelligence-report-warned-coronavirus-crisis-early-november-sources/story?id=70031273

My questions:
1) The first case of Covid-19 in Wuhan was diagnosed on Dec 8, 2019. How come America knew it in November? By then nobody knew it in China, even our disease prevention and control center.
2) The intelligence report gave the White House more than three months to prepare. And this is the preparation result?

Wasn't it 1 December 2019, with possible earlier case on 17 November 2019?

The date of diagnosis and publicity was Dec 8. The presumed date of his infection was Dec 1.

But maybe you're right because I notice there's news saying it could be traced back to Nov 17.

Online georgiapeach

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #82 on: Today at 11:48:54 PM »
The wiki article may be inaccurate and states it is not updated. Wiki can be edited...it cannot always be counted to be an accurate source and is certainly NOT an "Official Update."
Moving forward please only quote verified sources here. Thanks.
