ABC news says that intelligence reported warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November last year. Link: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/intelligence-report-warned-coronavirus-crisis-early-november-sources/story?id=70031273My questions:1) The first case of Covid-19 in Wuhan was diagnosed on Dec 8, 2019. How come America knew it in November? By then nobody knew it in China, even our disease prevention and control center.2) The intelligence report gave the White House more than three months to prepare. And this is the preparation result?
Quote from: SuperTux on Today at 08:30:04 PMABC news says that intelligence reported warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November last year. Link: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/intelligence-report-warned-coronavirus-crisis-early-november-sources/story?id=70031273My questions:1) The first case of Covid-19 in Wuhan was diagnosed on Dec 8, 2019. How come America knew it in November? By then nobody knew it in China, even our disease prevention and control center.2) The intelligence report gave the White House more than three months to prepare. And this is the preparation result?Wasn't it 1 December 2019, with possible earlier case on 17 November 2019?
