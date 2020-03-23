I've been using the John Hopkins map and tracking the number of cases in each state on a spreadsheet. I'm calculating the percentage of cases in the state against their population.I am so proud of my governor and the restrictions he put in place even before Ohio had a confirmed case. With the 7th largest state population, we are sitting at approximately 33rd percentage wise with the number of cases. The highest we have been was 28th since I started tracking. I have also been watching our daily briefings and they reiterate every single day that Ohio has not seen the surge yet and that there are more positive cases in the state than what are reported. We have so few tests that they save them for the individuals with the most severe symptoms. They give all kinds of data in those briefings as well. I love it! Age range of infections in Ohio... less than 1 year old to 99. This virus does not discriminate. They also upload a spreadsheet of the basic information (county, age of individual, sex of individual, onset date of virus, date of death if applicable and hospitalization (yes/no) on a daily basis. The other day there were 39 deaths... 37 of them were age 60 and older. 23 of those 37 were male. Oh yeah, the number of tests actually run in Ohio as of 3/31/20 is 29,191... approximately 39% of the positives in New York.Nice to see positive coverage about Ohio since most media tends to ignore us.