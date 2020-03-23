On Tuesday, the White House daily coronavirus briefing went on for two hours, as the two medical experts disclosed the extent and nature the pandemic is likely to take on the modeling thats being used.With the expectation that infections and deaths will be far greater than previously disclosed, it is horrific and jaw dropping. But the experts finally got through. As CNN reported:Even with blanket nationwide adoption of stringent mitigation efforts, between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans could face death in the coming weeks in a cascading nationwide ordeal, according to modeling explained by senior members of the President's emergency task force Tuesday.