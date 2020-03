Here's an interesting website I saw a reference to in another forum: https://healthweather.us/ It's from a company that manufactures smart thermometers and it tracks the occurrence of people having fevers in the United States (but apparently not Hawaii or Alaska). It's not a true COVID-19 occurrence map, but it does correlate well to what appear to be the current hot spots and may give some clues as to whether stay at home orders are working. Overall, since we are getting into spring, the atypical numbers are low (compared to winter?) but the relative values appear to be significant. However, in sparsely populated areas, data is lacking, so you can't determine a lot there.