<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L89nN03pBzI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L89nN03pBzI</a>

In other news, Victoria is in 'Stage 3' lockdown. This means you will be find $1600 if you are caught by the police gathering in groups of 2 people or more! However, there is some good news! The 'curve is flattening' in Australia at the moment, so that is very good news!Meanwhile, that idiot conservative commentator Andrew Bolt believes that Australia get back to work in two weeks! (April 14). I don't know whether to laugh at his stupidity or slap my self on the forehead with his stupidity!