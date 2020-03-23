« previous next »
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:59:44 PM »
Quote from: claude_24hrs on Yesterday at 09:36:58 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 01:36:23 PM
Tokyo Olympics to be postponed to 2021
From Political Wire:
https://politicalwire.com/2020/03/23/olympics-will-be-postponed-until-next-year/
Read Dick Pounds comments. Hes a long time senior member of the IOC and knows everything. The decision to postpone has been made internally, three major national teams, Australia, Canada and the United States have requested postponement, and two sporting federations the track/field(Athletics) and Swimming have also formally requesting a delay to 2021. Dick Pound is also the IOCs chief negotiator on the Broadcasting rights for the IOC. And who would want to broadcast events held in empty venues?

Not yet official. As it was suggested by IOC member Dick Pound to call for postpone the games. Wait till the official IOC announcement in a coming of weeks.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:46:58 PM »
It appears not yet to have been confirmed OFFICIALLY. I think it is all but sure but will wait for the official word.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #52 on: Today at 05:34:16 AM »
Australia news!

From midnight tomorrow, food courts and shopping centres will no longer be open (though takeaway food is still allowable).

Auction houses and open house inspections can not continue services.

Beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons and tattoo parlors will now be forced to close.

Hair dressers and barber shops will be allowed, only if they abide by social distancing (of one person per four square metres) and that nobody is in the premises for more than 30 minutes.

Weddings will now be limited to no more than five people, and funerals to no more than 10 people.

The prime minister told Australians to limit the number of guests people had in their homes, urging them not to hold BBQs, birthday parties and family gatherings.

He said the states and territories will also consider whether to ban house parties.

https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/coronavirus-updates-victoria-live-who-says-pandemic-is-accelerating-olympics-postponed-20200324-p54d7o.html
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #53 on: Today at 06:01:13 AM »
Full list of closures from midnight tomorrow:

Food courts in shopping centres but they will be allowed to serve takeaway.

Auction houses and auction rooms.

Open house inspections and auctions.

The states and territories will make a decision on markets. Food markets will be exempt.

Waxing salons, beauty salons, spa and massage parlours, nail salons. Health-related services are exempt.

Hairdressers and barbers can continue but with strict limitations on the number of people. Patrons should spend no more than 30 minutes there.

Amusement parks and arcades.

Indoor and outdoor play centres.

Community and recreation centres, health clubs, yoga studios, barre studios.

Bootcamps and outdoor personal training will be limited to 10 people and social distancing must be adhered to.

Swimming pools.

Large groups of people doing sporting activity outside eg playing a game of soccer.

Galleries, libraries, youth centres, RSLs.

Scotty needs another holiday I think!  :funny:

https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/coronavirus-updates-victoria-live-who-says-pandemic-is-accelerating-olympics-postponed-20200324-p54d7o.html
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #54 on: Today at 07:48:05 AM »
If you haven't signed up to receive these emails yet you may want to reconsider. Read the pulsepoints to see all the failures/issues/successes you may have missed.

http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/newsroom/newsletters/pulsepoints/
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:56:54 PM »
An example of how to hold an election during a pandemic where theres no mandatory vote by mail. From the Political Wire newsfeed

https://politicalwire.com/2020/03/24/all-georgia-voters-will-get-absentee-ballot-request-forms/

Quote
All Georgia Voters Will Get Absentee Ballot Request Forms

March 24, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard 53 Comments

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Tuesday that all of Georgias 6.9 million active voters will be mailed absentee ballot request forms for the May 19 primary, a major push to encourage voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

The absentee voting effort will allow Georgians to decide on their choices for president and other elected offices from home, without having to visit in-person voting locations where the coronavirus could more easily spread. Early voting and election day precincts will remain open.

