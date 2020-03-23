Full list of closures from midnight tomorrow:Food courts in shopping centres but they will be allowed to serve takeaway.Auction houses and auction rooms.Open house inspections and auctions.The states and territories will make a decision on markets. Food markets will be exempt.Waxing salons, beauty salons, spa and massage parlours, nail salons. Health-related services are exempt.Hairdressers and barbers can continue but with strict limitations on the number of people. Patrons should spend no more than 30 minutes there.Amusement parks and arcades.Indoor and outdoor play centres.Community and recreation centres, health clubs, yoga studios, barre studios.Bootcamps and outdoor personal training will be limited to 10 people and social distancing must be adhered to.Swimming pools.Large groups of people doing sporting activity outside eg playing a game of soccer.Galleries, libraries, youth centres, RSLs.Scotty needs another holiday I think!