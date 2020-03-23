Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 01:36:23 PMTokyo Olympics to be postponed to 2021From Political Wire:https://politicalwire.com/2020/03/23/olympics-will-be-postponed-until-next-year/Read Dick Pounds comments. Hes a long time senior member of the IOC and knows everything. The decision to postpone has been made internally, three major national teams, Australia, Canada and the United States have requested postponement, and two sporting federations the track/field(Athletics) and Swimming have also formally requesting a delay to 2021. Dick Pound is also the IOCs chief negotiator on the Broadcasting rights for the IOC. And who would want to broadcast events held in empty venues?Not yet official. As it was suggested by IOC member Dick Pound to call for postpone the games. Wait till the official IOC announcement in a coming of weeks.
