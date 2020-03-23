« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info  (Read 2494 times)

0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline theschnauzers

  • RFF Moderator
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3739
  • An original TARfly
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:59:44 PM »
Quote from: claude_24hrs on Yesterday at 09:36:58 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 01:36:23 PM
Tokyo Olympics to be postponed to 2021
From Political Wire:
https://politicalwire.com/2020/03/23/olympics-will-be-postponed-until-next-year/
Read Dick Pounds comments. Hes a long time senior member of the IOC and knows everything. The decision to postpone has been made internally, three major national teams, Australia, Canada and the United States have requested postponement, and two sporting federations the track/field(Athletics) and Swimming have also formally requesting a delay to 2021. Dick Pound is also the IOCs chief negotiator on the Broadcasting rights for the IOC. And who would want to broadcast events held in empty venues?

Not yet official. As it was suggested by IOC member Dick Pound to call for postpone the games. Wait till the official IOC announcement in a coming of weeks.
Logged
-- theschnauzers

Online georgiapeach

  • Amazing Race Moderator
  • RFF Administrator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 51120
  • TAR Detective
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:46:58 PM »
It appears not yet to have been confirmed OFFICIALLY. I think it is all but sure but will wait for the official word.
Logged
RFF's Golden Rule:
Have RESPECT for each other, regardless of opinion. This of course includes no flaming/insulting other users and/or their posts.
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 