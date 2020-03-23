« previous next »
Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Today at 10:59:44 PM
Quote from: claude_24hrs on Today at 09:36:58 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on Today at 01:36:23 PM
Tokyo Olympics to be postponed to 2021
From Political Wire:
https://politicalwire.com/2020/03/23/olympics-will-be-postponed-until-next-year/
Read Dick Pounds comments. Hes a long time senior member of the IOC and knows everything. The decision to postpone has been made internally, three major national teams, Australia, Canada and the United States have requested postponement, and two sporting federations the track/field(Athletics) and Swimming have also formally requesting a delay to 2021. Dick Pound is also the IOCs chief negotiator on the Broadcasting rights for the IOC. And who would want to broadcast events held in empty venues?

Not yet official. As it was suggested by IOC member Dick Pound to call for postpone the games. Wait till the official IOC announcement in a coming of weeks.
