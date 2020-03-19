Two items Ive seen this morning.The United States and Mexico have agreed to limit all border traffic to essential travel only, similar to the US Canada agreement a few days ago.In addition to the shelter in place oreders In California, the states of New York and Illinois have or plan to do so shortly.Illinois and Connecticut have also now issued stay in place orders statewide.(And as a personal note. This tells you what doctors are really thinking. I had a routine medical appointment scheduled ten days from now, I sent a message to my doctor on Tuesday night to ask what he wanted to do. He replied Wednesday that the appointment should be delayed to at least June and put a note in my file that any script refill requests from my pharmacy would be issued for essentially four refills, when theyre needed. Since most of them are 90 days, that amounts to a year.)