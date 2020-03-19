« previous next »
Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info

georgiapeach

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #25 on: March 19, 2020, 04:30:54 AM
HavaDrPepper

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #26 on: March 19, 2020, 03:48:46 PM
May I ask what is the status of Americans that entered Australia on March 14th.  I have a friend on a trip with a tour there. She's been in Sydney, the Blue Mountains National Park and is currently in Byron Bay.

Several of us are wondering if she will be able to fly home (where she will be in quarantine for 14 days) at all.

Thanks for any info if you have it.
theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #27 on: March 19, 2020, 03:49:37 PM
The US State Department has raised its travel advisory for all countries to Level 4 Do Not Travel

From CNN:

Washington (CNN)The US State Department on Thursday warned American citizens not to travel abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic, issuing its highest level travel alert.
The Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory "advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19."
"In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period," the alert said.
The State Department alert advised US citizens living abroad to "avoid all international travel."
"Many countries are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and implementing travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines, closing borders, and prohibiting non-citizens from entry with little advance notice," it said.
"Airlines have cancelled many international flights and several cruise operators have suspended operations or cancelled trips. If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe," it said.
Full article here:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/19/politics/state-department-travel-advisory/index.html
theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #28 on: March 19, 2020, 03:56:25 PM
Quote from: HavaDrPepper on March 19, 2020, 03:48:46 PM
May I ask what is the status of Americans that entered Australia on March 14th.  I have a friend on a trip with a tour there. She's been in Sydney, the Blue Mountains National Park and is currently in Byron Bay.

Several of us are wondering if she will be able to fly home (where she will be in quarantine for 14 days) at all.
Thanks for any info if you have it.
They need to arrange for immediate travel back to the United States. They may need to immediately contact the US Embassy or Consulate as well. The tour operator should have already begun this. But if they havent, then your friends need to act immediately. See my post above. I know its got to be unnerving, but this US guidance was just the afternoon
Alenaveda

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #29 on: March 19, 2020, 05:10:40 PM
Update from Argentina:

It's almost confirmed that total quarantine will be imposed until 3/31/20.  The only doubt is if going to start at midnight today or tomorrow.
BourkieBoy

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #30 on: March 19, 2020, 06:22:32 PM
Quote from: HavaDrPepper on March 19, 2020, 03:48:46 PM
May I ask what is the status of Americans that entered Australia on March 14th.  I have a friend on a trip with a tour there. She's been in Sydney, the Blue Mountains National Park and is currently in Byron Bay.

Several of us are wondering if she will be able to fly home (where she will be in quarantine for 14 days) at all.

Thanks for any info if you have it.

I highly suggest your friend gets herself and her tour group to Ballina Byron Gateway Airport and book a flight to Sydney/Melbourne. Once landed, I highly suggest she books herself a ticket to LAX. Borders shut at 9pm. No-one comes in, limited flights out

This is serious. If your friend does not act quickly, the US may shut their borders & she very well may find herself stuck in Australia for quite some time!
Alenaveda

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #31 on: March 19, 2020, 07:26:46 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on March 19, 2020, 05:10:40 PM
Update from Argentina:

It's almost confirmed that total quarantine will be imposed until 3/31/20.  The only doubt is if going to start at midnight today or tomorrow.

Just announced by the president with total according of all the governors, full quarantine starts tonight at midnight.
georgiapeach

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #32 on: March 19, 2020, 07:57:45 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on March 19, 2020, 07:26:46 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on March 19, 2020, 05:10:40 PM
Update from Argentina:

It's almost confirmed that total quarantine will be imposed until 3/31/20.  The only doubt is if going to start at midnight today or tomorrow.

Just announced by the president with total according of all the governors, full quarantine starts tonight at midnight.


What does Full Quarantine mean exactly please? Are we talking house arrest here or limited entry /exit  from the country? Thanks!
georgiapeach

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #33 on: March 19, 2020, 08:07:01 PM
NO NEW OR RENEWAL US PASSPORTS TO BE ISSUED EXCEPT FOR LIFE AND DEATH ISSUES:

Quote
Change in Passport Services Operations                             

Due to public health measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, effective March 20, 2020, we are only able to offer service for customers with a qualified life-or-death emergency and who need a passport for immediate international travel within 72 hours.

Life-or-death emergencies are serious illnesses, injuries, or deaths in your immediate family (e.g. parent, child, spouse, sibling, aunt, uncle, etc) that require you to travel outside the United States within 72 hours (3 days).

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/passport-covid-19.html
Alenaveda

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #34 on: March 20, 2020, 10:13:24 AM
Quote from: georgiapeach on March 19, 2020, 07:57:45 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on March 19, 2020, 07:26:46 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on March 19, 2020, 05:10:40 PM
Update from Argentina:

It's almost confirmed that total quarantine will be imposed until 3/31/20.  The only doubt is if going to start at midnight today or tomorrow.

Just announced by the president with total according of all the governors, full quarantine starts tonight at midnight.


What does Full Quarantine mean exactly please? Are we talking house arrest here or limited entry /exit  from the country? Thanks!

Yes. Only allowed to leave the house to purchase food or supplies and medicine. Travel only with authorization. Exception for food, health, combustible, law enforcement and news personal. No exit and entry to the country allowed (Vice-president is currently outside the country and is not certain if she could return or should stay in Cuba).
georgiapeach

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #35 on: March 20, 2020, 12:08:16 PM
That is same as California now... rest of US will follow I am sure.
georgiapeach

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #36 on: March 20, 2020, 12:10:35 PM
Reminder that post 2 has useful links. The Johns Hopkins one in particular is outstanding.

If you have one you think particularly good for outside the US please message meand I'll take a look. Thanks!
georgiapeach

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #37 on: March 20, 2020, 01:07:25 PM
theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #38 on: March 20, 2020, 03:00:45 PM
Two items Ive seen this morning.
The United States and Mexico have agreed to limit all border traffic to essential travel only, similar to the US Canada agreement a few days ago.
https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/coronavirus-travel-advice/index.html

In addition to the shelter in place oreders In California, the states of New York and Illinois have or plan to do so shortly. Update Illinois and Connecticut have also now issued stay in place orders statewide.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/20/health/us-coronavirus-friday/index.html

(And as a personal note. This tells you what doctors are really thinking. I had a routine medical appointment scheduled ten days from now, I sent a message to my doctor on Tuesday night to ask what he wanted to do. He replied Wednesday that the appointment should be delayed to at least June and put a note in my file that any script refill requests from my pharmacy would be issued for essentially four refills, when theyre needed. Since most of them are 90 days, that amounts to a year.)
Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2960
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #39 on: March 20, 2020, 03:12:35 PM
theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #40 on: March 20, 2020, 06:10:12 PM
 US State Department working on repatriation of stranded American travelers. Read article, theres a lot there.

https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/article241374936.html
Slowhatch

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 12:27:47 AM
Quote
That is same as California now... rest of US will follow I am sure.
Yes and No. I've printed out my county's emergency order and there are many exceptions. If it comes to your state/county, just Google "county name" self-isolation pdf (or something similar); it shouldn't take more than a few minutes to find the right text.
BourkieBoy

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #42 on: Today at 12:22:18 AM
Update on school closures in Victoria! I hope this is the right thread!

I will also inform National Cabinet that school holidays will be brought forward in Victoria, starting on Tuesday 24 March.

The decision whether to re-open schools after the Term 1 holidays will likewise be determined following advice from the Chief Health Officer. - Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/live-coronavirus-victoria-updates-793-dead-in-italy-in-a-single-day-spain-s-death-toll-jumps-by-30-per-cent-while-covid-19-cases-in-australia-surpass-1-000-20200321-p54cky.html

Looks like I have an extended break coming up! I do want to celebrate, however, getting time off from school for coronavirus, is probably something that you shouldn't celebrate!
HavaDrPepper

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #43 on: Today at 07:14:00 PM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on March 19, 2020, 06:22:32 PM
Quote from: HavaDrPepper on March 19, 2020, 03:48:46 PM
May I ask what is the status of Americans that entered Australia on March 14th.  I have a friend on a trip with a tour there. She's been in Sydney, the Blue Mountains National Park and is currently in Byron Bay.

Several of us are wondering if she will be able to fly home (where she will be in quarantine for 14 days) at all.

Thanks for any info if you have it.

I highly suggest your friend gets herself and her tour group to Ballina Byron Gateway Airport and book a flight to Sydney/Melbourne. Once landed, I highly suggest she books herself a ticket to LAX. Borders shut at 9pm. No-one comes in, limited flights out

This is serious. If your friend does not act quickly, the US may shut their borders & she very well may find herself stuck in Australia for quite some time!

Update on my friend:

She left from Gold Coast Airport at 6 am on a flight to Sydney. She has now boarded a flight to LAX. She said there will be flights to San Francisco the rest of the week and then no more.  She will be in quarantine when she gets home. Ohio is also on a stay at home effective 11:59 p.m. EDT Monday 3/23/20.
georgiapeach

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #44 on: Today at 08:30:12 PM
Glad she made it! Thanks for the update.
theschnauzers

Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Reply #45 on: Today at 08:36:37 PM
Quote from: georgiapeach on Today at 08:30:12 PM
Glad she made it! Thanks for the update.
So am I. The window for nonessential international flights is rapidly closing.
