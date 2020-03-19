Two items Ive seen this morning.

The United States and Mexico have agreed to limit all border traffic to essential travel only, similar to the US Canada agreement a few days ago.



In addition to the shelter in place oreders In California, the states of New York and Illinois have or plan to do so shortly.



(And as a personal note. This tells you what doctors are really thinking. I had a routine medical appointment scheduled ten days from now, I sent a message to my doctor on Tuesday night to ask what he wanted to do. He replied Wednesday that the appointment should be delayed to at least June and put a note in my file that any script refill requests from my pharmacy would be issued for essentially four refills, when theyre needed. Since most of them are 90 days, that amounts to a year.)