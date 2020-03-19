« previous next »
May I ask what is the status of Americans that entered Australia on March 14th.  I have a friend on a trip with a tour there. She's been in Sydney, the Blue Mountains National Park and is currently in Byron Bay.

Several of us are wondering if she will be able to fly home (where she will be in quarantine for 14 days) at all.

Thanks for any info if you have it.
The US State Department has raised its travel advisory for all countries to Level 4 Do Not Travel

From CNN:

Washington (CNN)The US State Department on Thursday warned American citizens not to travel abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic, issuing its highest level travel alert.
The Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory "advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19."
"In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period," the alert said.
The State Department alert advised US citizens living abroad to "avoid all international travel."
"Many countries are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and implementing travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines, closing borders, and prohibiting non-citizens from entry with little advance notice," it said.
"Airlines have cancelled many international flights and several cruise operators have suspended operations or cancelled trips. If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe," it said.
Full article here:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/19/politics/state-department-travel-advisory/index.html
Quote from: HavaDrPepper on Today at 03:48:46 PM
May I ask what is the status of Americans that entered Australia on March 14th. I have a friend on a trip with a tour there. She's been in Sydney, the Blue Mountains National Park and is currently in Byron Bay.

Several of us are wondering if she will be able to fly home (where she will be in quarantine for 14 days) at all.
Thanks for any info if you have it.
They need to arrange for immediate travel back to the United States. They may need to immediately contact the US Embassy or Consulate as well. The tour operator should have already begun this. But if they havent, then your friends need to act immediately. See my post above. I know its got to be unnerving, but this US guidance was just the afternoon
Update from Argentina:

It's almost confirmed that total quarantine will be imposed until 3/31/20.  The only doubt is if going to start at midnight today or tomorrow.
