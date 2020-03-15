« previous next »
Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info

Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
March 15, 2020, 08:59:16 AM
PLEASE USE this to POST OFFICIAL Worldwide and Country Specific UPDATES ONLY.

WHO/CDC/Government (for example) Info only

Provide the LINKS and Dates if possible

Appreciate all help with this!

POST 3 will have all news articles that I find accurate and useful.
Re: Coronovirus: Related Travel Info
March 15, 2020, 08:59:30 AM
Re: Coronovirus: Related Travel Info
March 15, 2020, 08:59:45 AM
Re: Coronovirus: Related Travel Info
March 15, 2020, 02:32:13 PM
Warnings and Misinformation

Quote from: Slowhatch on March 13, 2020, 11:43:22 AM
Please use caution with the disease maps. Hackers are using them to spread malware: see here. It's best to go directly to the source here.

Re: Coronovirus: Related Travel Info
March 15, 2020, 06:02:31 PM
Updating info from Argentina:

President just announced a total border closing after detecting tourists from countries with high ammount of cases are entering via terrestrial. Only Argentinians citizens could enter the country. This measure will extend for now until the end of the month, but could be extended if required.
Re: Coronovirus: Related Travel Info
March 15, 2020, 07:56:17 PM
Im posting this in this thread since its the closest in scope

The United States Center for Disease Control has officially recommending that any kind of gathering for 50 or more persons in the US be postponed for at least 8 weeks as of today.
Re: Coronovirus: Related Travel Info
March 15, 2020, 09:59:00 PM
And as a taste of whats to come, many school districts are now closing for periods up to a month, with the possibility that in some areas, closures may run through the remainder of the school year.
(Last time I can remember something similar was after the incident where students were killed by Ohio National Guardsmen at Kent State University in spring 1970.)

New York City has now decided to order the closure of bars, movie theatre and similar venues. This has already happened in much of Europe.
Re: Coronovirus: Related Travel Info
March 15, 2020, 10:14:50 PM
Its important to stay 6 FEET away ( 2 meters) from others and that is not happening.

We all need to do our part.
Re: Coronovirus: Related Travel Info
March 15, 2020, 10:44:01 PM
macau is getting better and they are thinking about reopening skls

hong kong is also doing a good job as ppl here know how to take care of themselves

china's situation is not getting any better however

the hong kong health officals have said the virus will stay in hk for about 2-3 years at least

and i heard your not allowed to wear masks in some parts of the world as your spreading fear to ppl
Re: Coronovirus: Related Travel Info
Yesterday at 12:49:53 AM
News from Australia (Regarding Sporting Events):

The Australia vs New Zealand men's cricket one day international series was cancelled after Game 1.  The 2020 Australian Grand Prix was also cancelled. Cricket Australia cancelled the Australian women's cricket team's tour of South Africa due to the virus.

The AFL, AFL Women's, and the National Rugby League announced that they would not suspend play, but that matches would be played behind closed doors beginning 16 March. In addition, due to the imposition of mandatory quarantine for international travellers to New Zealand, it was announced that the New Zealand Warriors would remain based in Australia for the foreseeable future. The Australian Rugby League Commission is considering condensing or extending the 2020 NRL season.
Re: Coronovirus: Related Travel Info
Yesterday at 12:53:12 AM
News From Australia (Travel Related):

On March 15, 2020, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that from midnight, all travelers arriving in or returning to Australia from outside of the country must self-isolate for 14 days, mirroring a similar requirement imposed by New Zealand. Failure to comply can result in a fine of $11,000 to $50,000 and jail time depending on the state. 

Cruise ships will also be barred from docking in the country for 30 days.

Gatherings of more than 500 people will also be banned starting Monday (16th March). Excludes schools, universities, public transport, work, etc...

Schools will remain open, unless there are specific coronavirus cases in the school.  :groan:
Re: Coronovirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Yesterday at 12:39:23 PM
Re: Canada

The border is closed to non-citizens and excepts permanent residents, etc

Starting Wednesday, only 4 airports are accepting international flights. Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary
Re: Coronovirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Yesterday at 01:00:29 PM
https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/canada-restricting-who-can-enter-the-country-due-to-covid-19-pm-trudeau-1.4854503

OTTAWA --Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada will be shutting the border to non-Canadian citizens, with the exception of their immediate families, permanent residents, diplomats, air crews, and U.S. citizens at this time.

Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 will not be able to enter Canada.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Yesterday at 03:48:22 PM
The White House task force has recommended that any gatherings, even within families be limited to no more than 10 people. In a matter of days that number has shrink from 500 to 250 to 50 and now 10. Stay in place is coming, and very soon.
Walmart has reduced its hours of  operation to 6 am to 11 pm Nd stores already with reduced irons will remain unchanged for now.
I took Edele for a walk to the grocery store to pick up items that I couldnt get delivered.Found them all, but the store, near lunchtime wasnt overly busy. No hand sanitizer or clorox wipes in stock. Starbucks location within the store was observing Starbucks guidance of take away only and closed seating area. A sushi restaurant has closed today for the duration.
My building cancelled all planned activities starting today indefinitely. The city public library is closed, the morning after the governor closed all public schools for four weeks.
Well if nothings open then people will essentially be forced to stay home.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Yesterday at 04:18:08 PM
 270 tourists that refused to stay in quarantine were expelled from Argentina yesterday. Most of them didn't even have the chance to pass the controls at the airport.
Re: Coronavirus: OFFICIAL Updates/ Health Info/Travel Info
Yesterday at 10:45:36 PM
Quote from: theschnauzers on Yesterday at 03:48:22 PM
The White House task force has recommended that any gatherings, even within families be limited to no more than 10 people. In a matter of days that number has shrink from 500 to 250 to 50 and now 10. Stay in place is coming, and very soon.

If you are wondering why the White House had this sudden shift in approach and tone on Monday morning, theres this from Political Wire:

Quote
White House Pivots After Dire Report on Death Toll

March 16, 2020 at 11:25 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard Leave a Comment

Sweeping new federal recommendations announced on Monday for Americans to sharply limit their activities appeared to draw on a dire scientific report warning that, without action by the government and individuals to slow the spread of coronavirus and suppress new cases, 2.2 million people in the United States could die, the New York Times reports.

To curb the epidemic, there would need to be drastic restrictions on work, school and social gatherings for periods of time until a vaccine was available, which could take 18 months, according to the report, compiled by British researchers. They cautioned that such steps carried enormous costs that could also affect peoples health, but concluded they were the only viable strategy at the current time.'

Washington Post: Nearly eight weeks after the first coronavirus case was reported in the United States, Trump conveyed that he at last recognizes the magnitude of the crisis that is threatening lives across the nation, disrupting the economy and fundamentally upending the daily rhythms of American life. 

Source: https://politicalwire.com/2020/03/16/white-house-pivots-after-dire-report-on-death-toll/
