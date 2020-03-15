News from Australia (Regarding Sporting Events):



The Australia vs New Zealand men's cricket one day international series was cancelled after Game 1. The 2020 Australian Grand Prix was also cancelled. Cricket Australia cancelled the Australian women's cricket team's tour of South Africa due to the virus.



The AFL, AFL Women's, and the National Rugby League announced that they would not suspend play, but that matches would be played behind closed doors beginning 16 March. In addition, due to the imposition of mandatory quarantine for international travellers to New Zealand, it was announced that the New Zealand Warriors would remain based in Australia for the foreseeable future. The Australian Rugby League Commission is considering condensing or extending the 2020 NRL season.