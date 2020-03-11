The White House task force has recommended that any gatherings, even within families be limited to no more than 10 people. In a matter of days that number has shrink from 500 to 250 to 50 and now 10. Stay in place is coming, and very soon.

Walmart has reduced its hours of operation to 6 am to 11 pm Nd stores already with reduced irons will remain unchanged for now.

I took Edele for a walk to the grocery store to pick up items that I couldnt get delivered.Found them all, but the store, near lunchtime wasnt overly busy. No hand sanitizer or clorox wipes in stock. Starbucks location within the store was observing Starbucks guidance of take away only and closed seating area. A sushi restaurant has closed today for the duration.

My building cancelled all planned activities starting today indefinitely. The city public library is closed, the morning after the governor closed all public schools for four weeks.

Well if nothings open then people will essentially be forced to stay home.