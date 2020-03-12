« previous next »
S40: Ep 7: "We're in the Majors" (3/25)
Survivor - We're in the Majors (Preview)

Some winners sprint their way to an opportunity to gain an edge over the other castaways. Also, one tribe employs a different strategy in a rigorous immunity challenge, on Survivor: Winners at War, Wednesday at 8/7c.

Re: S40: Ep 7: "We're in the Majors" (3/25)
Survivor - We're in the Majors (Sneak Peek 1)

Re: S40: Ep 7: "We're in the Majors" (3/25)
Survivor - We're in the Majors (Sneak Peek 2)

Re: S40: Ep 7: "We're in the Majors" (3/25)
Watched the whole episode, watched Jeff's tone when all the old schoolers were voted out. This man is CLEARLY disappointed and knew or smell some conspiracy, and with his brain constantly thinking about the game, he must have known that hardcore Survivor fans will HATE this.

Look at next episode's preview where he called the EoE old schoolers in, such a sad tone. :(

Seriously, love the Sarah and Sophie bond together at Yara. How they teamed up to work together. Rooting for them.

And the Jeremy, Denise and Kim's bond... rooting for them as well. And to be honest, Tony is mildly entertaining this season. Don't mind him as well. At least he knows to play a "different" game and isn't going all loud and crazy.

And then you have Sele. All of them are dead to me now. Michele is mildly on my good terms still, but if she does anything more stupid, she's off lol.

I am really looking forward to Sarah, Sophie's and Kim's game at the merge. I hope they somehow decide to team together, and not AGAINST :(

Just take out all of Sele already -_-

Plus this is the first episode I fast forwarded everything because the thought of Yul going home was so painful :(
