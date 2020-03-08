Yul (Great alliance. Should be safe)Sophie (Idols and a strong alliance. I think she's safe)Sarah (Advantage and a strong alliance. I think she's safe)Nick (Hardly a target as well)Kim (Kim is hardly a target now even. WOW)Jeremy (Jeremy can just walk out??)Denise (I think Denise needs to watch her back from now on... she has no more protection!)Wendell (I don't even like him but he's got a great alliance going)Ben (Moving Ben up to B! He has built a great relationship with the two girls. But they might take him out as he's a challenge threat going into the merge as well)Tony (He's a threat, and the others know it)Michele (I hate it that Michele's back is against the wall)Adam (He's a dead man walking I think)Natalie (Still the richest in terms of fire tokens and she can buy an Idol. Just for that reason I hope she returns back!)Tyson (He just needs to keep his momentum)Rob (He has some decent screen time)Parvati (As expected, Queen Parv's time is up...)Sandra (I don't think Sandra is coming back lol)Ethan (I really like Ethan but he needs more screentime)Danni (I also think Danni is a gone case)Amber (denotes their previous episode's rankingIf one tribe is going to tribal, it seems like it's Dakal or Yara. Sele barely lost it the last time and it was due to Wendell's smack talk. Prediction is Tony or Adam going home.