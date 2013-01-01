Nico Vera

Age: 31Zodiac: LibraHometown: Toronto, OntarioOccupation: Sales ManagerRelationship Status: TakenWhat is your strategy going into the house? Stay out of the spotlight.Why do you think you were selected to be on BBCAN8? Im a superfan and my personality is probably very much aligned with the type of people selected for the show.What part of the Big Brother Canada experience do you think will be the hardest for you? Just like school or work, I think the first few weeks will be the hardest. Then, once you get used to it and familiarize yourself, you become well-versed in terms of how you need to action things and move forward.How do you want people to remember you as a player on BBCAN? As a superstar!If you win Big Brother Canada, how would you spend the cash prize? Pay my debt and travel.Fill in the Blank:My biggest pet peeve is: impatient people.My biggest fear is: being deeply inadequate.My typical Sunday is: relaxing.I geek out on: books, I read a lot.Most spontaneous thing Ive done is: backpack through Europe.If I could only eat one thing in the house, it would be: black licorice.A fact about me that surprises people is: Im very nice. Most people think Im the opposite based on face value.I get along best with people who: love with their hearts.My most used emoji is: 😂My idol or hero is: my dad.My mantra is: Id rather shoot for the moon and miss, than shoot for the gutter and make it.A personal accomplishment I am most proud of is: getting to where I am today.Rapid Fire:Hero or villain? HeroCompetition beast or floater? Competition beastBe the first HOH or be the first nominee? First HOHNo sleep or no food? No sleepIntellectual skills or physical strength? Intellectual skillsBackstab your alliance or stay true to your word? Stay true to my wordGut instinct or pure intellect? Gut instinctShowmance or nomance? Nomance